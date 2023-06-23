Streaming News: Brandi Carlile Concert to Stream, ‘Love Island USA’ Returns Next Month; ‘School Spirits’ Renewed

The HBO original concert special “Brandi Carlile in the Canyon Haze – Live from Laurel Canyon” will arrive on Max on July 1. Filmed last year at the Ross House in Los Angeles, the nine-time Grammy winner performs songs from her album “In These Silent Days,” as well as tunes that highlight the incredible music born in the Hollywood Hills, including David Bowie’s “Space Oddity.” Carlile puts her unique talents on display, while providing nods to the artists who shaped her voice.

Watch the trailer for “Brandi Carlile in the Canyon Haze – Live from Laurel Canyon”:

This week, it was announced that Season 5 of “Love Island USA” is set to debut on Peacock on July 18. Filmed in Fiji, the latest season of the reality show features a new group of sexy singles searching for love in a beautiful villa. Islanders will couple up to take on challenges, but they are also at the mercy of viewers who vote to decide which singles stay and which are asked to leave the island.

Catch “Love Island USA” trailer:

Paramount+ has announced the YA drama series “School Spirits” has received a second-season order. The hit show focuses on a teenager (Peyton List) who investigates her own mysterious death while stuck in the afterlife. Her crime-solving takes place at Split River High, which just so happens to be loaded with secrets. The series is based on a graphic novel by Nate Trinrud and Megan Trinrud. Production on the follow-up season will begin next year.

Check out the trailer for “School Spirits”:

Season 2 of “Domina” is set to debut on July 9 on MGM+. The historic drama, told from a female perspective, follows Livia Drusilla (Kasia Smutniak), Emperor Augustus Caesar’s third wife. In Season 1, the scheming Livia returns after 10 years in exile; now, she is fighting to preserve her marriage to Augustus and is determined to place one of her sons on the throne — at any cost.

Watch the “Domina” trailer:

Also coming to Max is the doc “Project Greenlight: A New Generation,” a revamp of the original series that highlights the next generation of female filmmakers. Executive producer Issa Rae along with Kumail Nanjiani and Gina Prince-Bythewood serve as mentors throughout the season, which kicks off on July 15. One woman will be selected to direct a feature film.

Watch the “Project Greenlight” trailer

On the same day as the “Project Greenlight” premiere, the new film “Gray Matter” will also debut on Max. The sci-fi thriller is directed by Meko Winbush, a former “Project Greenlight” winner, and centers on Ayla and her daughter Aurora, who both possess superhuman abilities.

Take a peek at the “Grey Matter” trailer:

Fubo, a sports-focused live streaming service, and Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort announced the premiere of the original unscripted show, “Podcats: The Pawdcast” on the Maximum Effort Channel. The 51-episode comedy features three cats who check out events of the week. Comedians Aristotle Athari, Alvin Kuai, and Sydnee Washington voice the cats and each week, one cat and one dog featured in the episode will be available for adoption.

Disney+ is set to stream 10 new episodes of the hit Australian preschool show “Bluey” on July 12. The new episodes feature cameos from Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”) as a talking horse and Rose Byrne (“Peter Rabbit,” “Bridesmaids”) as Chilli’s sister.

BET+ will stream “Average Joe” beginning on June 26. Deon Cole stars as Joe Washington, a plumber in The Hill district of Pittsburgh. Joe’s deceased father lived a secret second life and stole millions of dollars — now the criminals want their money back. They think Joe has it, putting his life, and his family, in danger.

Roku has greenlit new home renovation series “Empty Nest Refresh.” On the show, before young adults leave home, they turn their no longer-needed bedrooms into the rooms of their parents’ dreams. Actress and personality Liza Koshy and design expert Orlando Soria will host the six-part series.