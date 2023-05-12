Streaming News: ‘Crowded Room,’ ‘Walking Dead: Dead City’ Release Trailers, ‘Arnold’ Doc to Debut in June

This week, Apple TV+ released the trailer for the highly-anticipated, star-studded series “The Crowded Room.” The 10-episode drama stars Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried and debuts on June 9. “The Crowded Room” follows Danny Sullivan (Holland), who is arrested for a shooting in New York City in 1979. Seyfried plays his interrogator and learns the backstory of Danny’s life.

Watch “The Crowded Room” trailer:

The trailer for “The Walking Dead: Dead City,” starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, has just been released. The new series premieres on June 18 on AMC and AMC+. This new spinoff series follows the popular Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) characters from the original “Walking Dead” series in a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland, trying to survive among the denizens of the dead.

Check out the trailer for “The Walking Dead: Dead City”:

This week, Netflix announced that “Arnold,” a three-part documentary on Arnold Schwarzenegger, will premiere on June 7. The doc, directed by Lesley Chilcott (“An Inconvenient Truth”), looks at the bodybuilder turned actor turned politician’s life. From the son of a Nazi to the governor of the U.S.’s most-populated state, Arnold’s life has been filled with twists and turns. Coincidentally, Netflix is also the home of Schwarzenegger’s first TV series “FUBAR,” which premieres on May 25.

Take a peek at the “Arnold” trailer:

Prime Video announced this week it has renewed “The Outlaws” for a third season. The comedy thriller stars “Office” co-creator Stephen Merchant and Christopher Walken. The series follows a group of strangers forced to complete a community sentence in Bristol, England together. However, when they make an unusual discovery, this group of petty offenders see their world turned upside down.

The fourth and final season of “Never Have I Ever” will premiere on June 8 on Netflix. Devi and her friends Fabiola and Eleanor are in their senior year and dealing with college interviews, the prom, and sex. With all the excitement and fear that comes with this time of life, the girls will experience one more tumultuous year of high school. Michael Cimino joins that cast for the season as a bad boy that intrigues good-girl Devi.

Check out the trailer for “Never Have I Ever”:

Cinedigm Corp. will provide content for start-up businesses in partnership with Entrepreneur magazine as the two companies are launching Entrepreneur TV. It’s the free first streaming channel from the magazine publisher, delivering more than 200 hours of content streaming across multiple platforms. Entrepreneur TV streams on Plex, Freecast, TCL, and GalaxyTV.

Sling TV continues to add channels to its SlingFreestream service. Six new ones have just joined the platform: TG Junio, Toon Googles, Ducktv, Afroland TV, FilmRise Comedy, and FilmRise Food.