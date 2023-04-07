Streaming News: DeNiro Coming to Paramount+, ‘The Diplomat’ Drops Trailer, ‘Taste the Nation’ Sets Return

Robert De Niro will star in “Bobby Meritorius,” a new crime drama at Paramount+. The series is set at the SDNY (Southern District of New York), the all-powerful U.S. Attorney’s Office. An informant in its biggest case dares to threaten the institution — and only one man can stop him: an ex-cop turned prosecutor known as Bobby Meritorius. No release date has yet been announced for the series, but it will undoubtedly be a major event for the growing streamer.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: ADVANCE

A career diplomat lands a high-profile job, as the American Ambassador to the United Kingdom, that tests her abilities, with major implications for her future and marriage. Keri Russell stars in “The Diplomat,” which will begin streaming on April 20 on Netflix. Kate (Russell) is great in a crisis zone, but now she has to cope with global tensions and forge alliances in London, while her husband (Rufus Sewell) — now out of the spotlight — adjusts to her political career.

Get a first look at “The Diplomat”:

The second season of Hulu’s “Taste the Nation,” hosted by Padma Lakshmi, arrives on May 5. Lakshmi takes viewers on a culinary adventure across the United States and explores the communities that have shaped American cuisine. From borscht to cornbread, Lakshmi explains how food is a key ingredient in our history and culture.

Check out the “Taste the Nation” trailer:

This week, Peacock released the trailer for “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning,” narrated by Amy Poehler. The eight-episode docuseries arrives on April 27. Based on an acclaimed book, the idea is practical: A team sorts out your things before you die — so your family doesn’t have to. The show explores mortality, relationships, and more.

Take a sneak peek at “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning”:

Earlier this week, Apple TV+ announced the launch date for star-studded drama “High Desert.” The comedy stars Patricia Arquette, Bernadette Peters, and Matt Dillon and premieres May 17. The show revolves around Peggy (Arquette) — an addict on-and-off the wagon — who decides a become a private investigator in a small California town after the death of her mother.

Apple TV+ also announced it had given “The Big Door Prize” a second-season renewal, while the first season is still underway. The 10-episode series stars an ensemble cast led by Chris O’Dowd. Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel, “The Big Door Prize” is about a small town that is forever changed by Morpho, a machine that reveals each resident’s true life potential.

Watch the Season 1 trailer for “The Big Door Prize”:

The upcoming film “Five Nights at Freddy’s” will have a simultaneous theatrical and Peacock release on Oct. 27. The movie, based on the horror video game, follows a security guard terrorized at the pizza joint where he works the night shift. Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Kat Conner Sterling, and Mary Stuart Masterson star, accompanied by animatronic designs from Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

Emmy-winner Alex Borstein, better known as Susie Meyerson, Midge’s agent on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” is starring in a stand-up special for Prime Video on April 18. Titled “Corsets and Clownsuits,” Borstein lets her humor rip, taking on everything from marriage to reproductive rights.

“Watch the “Corsets and Clownsuits” trailer:

Warner Bros has announced the first cast members for HBO Max’s “It” prequel, “Welcome to Derry.” Based on Stephen King’s “It” novel and the recent movie franchise, the ensemble includes Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, and James Remar.