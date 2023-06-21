Streaming News: ‘Fubar’ Renewed, ‘Zoey 102’ Debuts in July, 2023 Essence Festival to Stream Live

This week, Netflix gave “Fubar,” the adventure series co-starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Barbaro, a second-season order. The comedy series focuses on a retired CIA operative (Schwarzenegger) who discovers that his daughter (Babaro) is also a spy when they are surprisingly teamed together on a mission. Learning the truth leads to some difficult family dynamics and uncomfortable, life-threatening workplace situations, but ultimately the world-saving father and daughter pair come to an understanding.

“Zoey 101” ended 15 years ago, but the iconic Nickelodeon show is coming back with an all-new reunion movie next month. “Zoey 102” will stream on Paramount+ beginning on July 27. Original stars Jamie Lynn Spears, Erin Sanders, Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey, Abby Wilde, and Jack Salvatore all return to recreate their roles from the original series. In the movie, Pacific Coast Academy alumni return to Malibu for an over-the-top wedding that turns into a high-school reunion for the books.

Check out the “Zoey 102” trailer:

The “Essence Fest Primetime” will stream for five straight nights on Hulu beginning on June 30. The music, arts, and culture festival will run on the streamer through July 2 and feature concert performances headlined by legendary acts such as Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott, Megan Thee Stallion, Ludacris, and others. Each night’s stream will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

The adult animated comedy “Velma” has been renewed by Max for a second season. The subversive series tells the origin story of Velma Dinkley and the Mystery Inc. gang from the “Scooby Doo” cartoons. Mindy Kaling voices Velma, joined by Glenn Howerton, Sam Richardson, Constance Wu, Jane Lynch, Ming-Na Wen, Wanda Sykes, and more. Season 1 debuted in January, but no word yet on when Season 2 will be available to stream.

Netflix also announced this week, the fifth season of reality series “Too Hot To Handle.” The show follows 10 flirty singles vying for a $200,000 prize. In order to win, they have to remain celibate. The prize money is reduced if there is any kissing, hugging, or sexual contact during their four-week stay together. The new season debuts on July 14.

Apple TV will stream the spy thriller “Argylle” soon after its theatrical release on Feb. 2, 2024. The movie follows the globe-trotting adventures of super-spy Argylle (Henry Cavill) across the United States, London, and other exotic destinations. Or as the film’s tagline announced: “The greater the spy, the bigger the lie.” The cast includes Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, and Ariana DeBose.

Starting this week, VIZIO WatchFree+ viewers will be able to stream the first two episodes of a number of AMC’s best series. Users can watch the first two episodes of “Lucky Hank” “Dark Winds,” “Mayfair Witches,” and “Interview of a Vampire” in the WatchFree+ app through the end of the month without having to signup for an AMC+ subscription.