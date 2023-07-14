Streaming News: ‘High School Musical: TM: TS,’ ‘Physical’ Releases Final Season Trailers, ‘Love Island’ Returns

Disney+ revealed the official trailer for the fourth and final season of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” All episodes premiere Aug. 9 when the Wildcats return to East High, where they prepare a stage production of “High School Musical 3: Senior Year.” The fourth season stars Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, and Frankie Rodriguez, among others.

Catch the Final Season Trailer of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’:

Apple TV+ released the third and final trailer of the 10-part dark comedy series “Physical,” starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne. It premieres on Aug. 2 and co-stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Paul Sparks, and Zooey Deschanel. The show is set in the 1980s in San Diego and follows Sheila (Byrne) as she journeys from unhappy housewife to fitness entrepreneur. Now her status is challenged by Kelly Kilmartin (Deschanel) as they battle for supremacy. The show is inspired by the real-life struggles of its creator, Annie Weisman.

Watch the Season 3 ‘Physical’ trailer:

Season 5 of “Love Island USA” premieres on Peacock on July 18. Set in Fiji, a new group of singles confronts challenges and temptations as “bombshells” arrive throughout the season. Islanders decide if they want to remain with their current partners or couple with someone new. At the same time, viewers will vote to determine who stays and who leaves the villa. Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”) returns as host and Iain Stirling as narrator.

Get a Sneak Peek at ‘Love Island USA’ Season 5:

Upcoming MGM+ series “The Winter King,” based on Bernard Cornwell’s “Warlord Chronicles” about the Arthurian legends, arrives on the streamer on Aug. 20. Set in the 5th Century, Arthur Pendragon (Iain De Caestecker) evolves from outcast to warrior and leader. Eddie Marsan, Ellie James, and Nathaniel Martello-White co-star.

Check out the ‘The Winter King’ trailer:

The three-episode nature series “The Wild Sides” premieres on BBC America and AMC+ on Aug. 5. The series follows elephants, cheetahs, leopards, and baboons in Botswana while Colin Salmon narrates how each animal is affected by the others, as they exist side-by-side through extreme weather conditions.

On Aug. 26, the networks will air “Attenborough: Behind the Lens,” chronicling Sir David Attenborough’s amazing 65-year career.

The three-part docuseries “The Heiress and the Heist” arrives on Sundance Now and AMC+ on July 27. It’s the true-crime story of Rose Dugdale, the English heiress who left her privileged life to join the IRA and masterminded bold heists in the 1970s. The show illustrates Dugdale’s transformation into a revolutionary — and her time in Limerick Prison. The backdrop is the historic events that impacted England, Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland from the late 1960s to the mid-1970s.

Disney+ will debut a newly restored version of Walt Disney’s 1950 animated classic “Cinderella” on Aug. 25. It’s the first time that the film will be available to stream in 4K. The Oscar-nominated movie has been restored to its original grandeur with even better sound.

“We’re Here” has been renewed on Max for a fourth season. The show will resume production later this month and will follow three new renowned drag queens: Sasha Velour, Priyanka, and Jaida Essence Hall. The six-episode season will focus on two U.S. towns over the course of six episodes, taking a deeper look at the local political systems and participants, anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, and opposition.

The CW and the Roku Channel will collaborate on “Fight to Survive,” an eight-episode survivalist competition hosted by “American Ninja Warrior” alum Akbar Gbajabiamila. Seventeen contestants compete against each other to survive 25 days on a remote tropical island under harsh conditions to win $250,000. All episodes will stream on The CW app and Roku Channel on Sept. 29.

Two kids shows — “Power Rangers” from the 1980s and “Transformers” from the 1990s — are coming to Plex. Whenever evil threatens Earth, the Power Rangers are ready to save the day. “Transformers” continues its popularity. The film “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” was just released.