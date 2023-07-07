Streaming News: ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Trailer, ‘Sex Education’ Final Season Premiere, ‘Lost Flowers’ Trailer

One of the most highly anticipated films of the year released its trailer this week. “Killers of the Flower Moon” is currently slated for an Oct. 6 release before eventually streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. The film, directed by Martin Scorsese, is based on the 2017 true crime book “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann. It tells the story of murders that took place in the 1920s in Osage Country, Oklahoma. After oil was found on the land of wealthy Osage people, they were brutally killed, presumably for access to their land and oil. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, John Lithgow, and more.

Watch the “Killer of the Flower Moon” trailer:

Netflix has announced that the fourth and last season of “Sex Education” will premiere Sept. 21. The British series has become an international hit for the world’s largest streamer and stars Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Aimee-Lou Wood, and more. In the show, Otis (Butterfield) and Eric (Gatwa) are now in Cavendish Sixth Form College — and hoping their loser status won’t follow them. Otis has learned a lot about sex, thanks to his sex therapist mother (Anderson), and hopes to impart his wisdom to new classmates.

Check out the trailer for “Sex Education” Season 4:

This week, Prime Video released the trailer for “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart,” which launches August 4. Sigourney Weaver, Asher Keddie, Leah Purcell, Frankie Adams, Sebastián Zurita, and Alycia Debnam-Carey star in the series based on Australian Holly Ringland’s book. When nine-year-old Alice loses her parents in a fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother (played by Weaver) on a flower farm, where she learns about long-buried family secrets.

Catch the trailer for “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart”:

Apple TV+ released a trailer for Season 2 of “Foundation,” based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories. The 10-episode season stars Jared Harris and Lee Pace and will debut on July 14. In the upcoming season, set 100 years after the season 1 finale, the Cleons are unraveling, Hari is trapped in prison, and a ruthless queen tries to destroy the Empire. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promoting the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting war.

Gett a sneak peek at the new season of “Foundation”:

“NCT 127: The Lost Boys” premieres on Disney+ on Aug. 30. The four-part docuseries examines the lives of the nine boys who comprise the KPOP group NCT 127. The doc interviews the band members and reveals how fame has impacted their lives and how they feel about achieving global success in their first few years together. The band members are candid about the difficulties they encountered as they went from childhood to musical commodities.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month ($13 savings).

Manchester City soccer star Kalvin Phillips is the focus of a new Prime Video documentary: “Kalvin Phillips: The Road to City.” The show chronicles his teen years to his team’s historic triple win in the Premier, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League. The 90-minute feature kicks off on July 19.

Catch “Kalvin Phillips: The Road to City” trailer:

The Indian film “Bawall,” starring Varun Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor, will premiere on Prime Video on July 21. Dhawan plays a schoolteacher idolized by his students, while Kapoor, a bright, beautiful girl, is looking for love. But as the tagline notes: “Every love story has its own war.”

Watch the “Bawall” trailer: