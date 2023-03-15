Streaming News: ‘Only Murders’ Releases Trailer, ‘Citadel’ Sets Premiere, ‘Queen of the Universe’ Pushes Back Return

“Only Murders in the Building,” the hit madcap Manhattan comedy-mystery series, will return for a third season on Hulu later this year. No debut date has been announced, but the trailer for the new season highlights guest star Meryl Streep. The series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as co-op tenants with a knack for finding bodies in their luxury building. They created a podcast to chart the progress of their unofficial investigations. This round, the murder takes place at an unusual venue: a Broadway stage.

Check out the “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3 Trailer:

High-stakes thriller “Citadel” kicks off on Prime Video on April 28 and the streamer released a trailer this week. Produced by the Russo Bros., the new series features Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as top spies who had their memories erased by Manticore, a powerful crime syndicate. Now, a former colleague (Stanley Tucci) has tracked them down in the hopes that they can defeat Manticore’s evil plans to rule the world.

Get a Sneak Peek at “Citadel”:

This week, Paramount+ released a trailer for the upcoming second season of “Queen of the Universe.” The series was originally slated to return this month, but will now debut on June 2. Graham Norton will host the new season, which spotlights drag queens as they sing and perform it out for global domination. To up the challenge, countries will be going head-to-head in front of a pop-diva panel of judges who will crown the ultimate queen. RuPaul serves as an executive producer on the series.

Get a First Look at “Queen of the Universe” Season 2:

Apple TV+ has given “Shrinking,” starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, a second season renewal. The comedy, about a therapist coping with the death of his wife and the enormity of grief, co-stars Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Lukita Maxwell, and Michael Urie. Emmy-winner Brett Goldstein is a co-writer along with Segel and Bill Lawrence.

“Batman: Caped Crusader,” an animated series originally developed for HBO Max will now be headed to Prime Video with a two-season order. J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves are behind the project, which will tell new stories about life and crime in Gotham City. The show is billed as a “reimagining of the Batman mythology.”

Jeremy Renner heads the four-part series “Rennervations,” from Disney+ coming April 12. In the show, the actor revamps vehicles and rebuilds them for community use. For example, he and his team rebuild a tour bus into a mobile music studio as part of an after-school program for kids. He also turns a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility to provide clean water in India.

Watch the trailer for “Rennervations”:

Disney+ is also debuting “American Born Chinese” on May 24. Based on the graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang, “American Born Chinese” is about teenager Jin Wang (Chin Han). When he meets a new foreign student at school, he gets drawn into a battle of Chinese mythological gods. The series stars three cast members from “Everything Everywhere All At Once”: Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan and Oscar-nominated Stephanie Hsu.

Pluto TV is launching a channel dedicated to “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” The classic 1960s sitcom stars Dick Van Dyke, Mary Tyler Moore, Morey Amsterdam, Rose Marie, and Carl Reiner. Van Dyke plays Rob Petrie, a comedy writer on “The Alan Brady Show,” living in New Rochelle with his wife (Moore) and young son, Ritchie.