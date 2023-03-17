Streaming News: ‘Other Two’ Return Date, ‘Beef’ Gets Trailer, ‘Monk’ Movie Announced

It was announced this week that HBO Max comedy “The Other Two” will kick off its 10-episode third season on May 4. The show focuses on the less famous siblings of a well-known family. With a talk-show host mother (played by Molly Shannon) and a pop star younger brother (Case Walker), the remaining children (Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver) are fighting to establish identities of their own. So why do they keep comparing themselves to others?

Also this week, Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming dark comic series “Beef.” Premiering on April 6 and starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, the show involves a road rage incident — and its revenge-oriented aftermath. He’s a failed contractor and she’s a successful entrepreneur, but when anger gets the better of them, their feud begins to have serious consequences on their lives.

Watch the trailer for “Beef”:

This week, Peacock ordered “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie,” starring Tony Shalhoub as the famed San Francisco detective with OCD. His last mystery involves his step-daughter Molly, a journalist prepping for her wedding. The movie will star the cast of the long-running hit show Ted Levine, Traylor Howard, Jason Gray-Stanford, Melora Hardin, and Hector Elizondo. The creative team includes Andy Breckman, who was responsible for the original TV show, which streams all eight seasons on Peacock.

The venerable soap opera “Days of Our Lives” got a two-season pickup from Peacock this week. The drama, set in Salem, a Midwestern town, is now in its 60th season. It follows the lives, loves, and adventures of the Horton, Brady, Kiriaki, Hernandez, and DiMera families.

In addition, the half-hour comedy “Bupkis,” a fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s (“SNL”) real life, will begin streaming on Peacock on May 4. Davidson wrote and stars in the eight-episode series, which also stars Edie Falco as Davidson’s mom and Joe Pesci as his grandfather.

In Kenya, one of the worst droughts in 20 years has made water scarce. New docuseries “Chasing the Rains” shows how three animal matriarchs protect their families under such conditions. Timed to debut on Earth Day, April 22, the show will stream on AMC+ and air on BBC America

Check out the “Chasing the Rains” trailer:

John Mulaney’s third Netflix standup special, titled “John Mulaney: Baby J,” arrives on April 25. The show is candid about his recent rehab experience and how his friends staged an intervention to help him. He and comic Nick Kroll also created the Broadway show “Oh, Hello.” Mulaney was part of the voice cast for “Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers,” “Big Mouth,” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

HBO Max’s upcoming series “The Penguin” recently added Michael Zegen, James Madio, and Scott Cohen to the cast. Colin Farrell will play Oswald “The Penguin” Cobblepot, reprising his villainous role from “The Batman.” Zegen will play the son of Gotham City crime boss Carmine Falcone.

Vizio is launching “3 Pointers” on BetMGM as part of March Madness. Casey Webb hosts the four-part series focused on game-day recipes. It launches today and is available on demand on WatchFree+.