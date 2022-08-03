Streaming News Round-Up: ‘Andor’ Trailer, Gyllenhaal to Lead ‘Roadhouse’ Remake, Theron to Lead New Cuarón Film

Disney+ released a new trailer for “Andor,” the latest “Star Wars” series from Lucasfilm. The show is set before “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and centers on that film’s Cassian Andor (played by Diego Luna) as he struggles to find his place in the galaxy. Through the 12-episode first season, Andor witnesses the rebellion against the Empire grow as he questions who he is and who he wants to be. “Andor” will debut on Sept. 21 with a three-episode premiere.

Watch the new “Andor” trailer:

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($8 savings).

Upcoming shows and deals:

On Tuesday, Prime Video announced it will remake the 1989 film “Road House” starring Jake Gyllenhaal in a role modeled after Patrick Swayze’s original John Dalton. Gyllenhaal will play a former UFC fighter who now works as a bouncer in a Florida Keys roadhouse, but soon learns there is trouble afoot.

Oscar winners Charlize Theron and Alfonso Cuarón will respectively star in and direct the film “Jane” for Prime Video. The movie is about the relationship between famed sci-fi author Philip K. Dick and his twin sister, Jane. Isa Hackett, Dick’s daughter, will co-produce.

“Jane” centers on a sister desperate to save her brilliant, but troubled twin brother. However, despite the real-world foundation for the film, it is actually somewhat of an alternate reality story, since his real-life twin died at six weeks old, but remained central to his existence.

AMC Networks has renewed the thriller “Moonhaven” for a second, six-episode season slated for AMC+ in 2023. The finale of Season 1, about a utopian colony on the moon that could help save life on Earth, arrives on Aug. 4. The cast includes Emma McDonald, Dominic Monaghan, Amara Kara, and Ayelet Zurer. Set 100 years in the future, the series follows Bella Sway (McDonald), a pilot and smuggler, who teams with Paul Serno (Monaghan) to stop the forces that want to destroy Earth’s last hope.

Original Tubi movie “Shark Bait” debuted on the streaming service on Aug. 1 and “Shark Side of the Moon” will stream on Aug 12, as part of the streamer’s “Shark Month: Bitefest” special. The special event will also include the four “Jaws” films from the original franchise. “Shark Side of the Moon” is set in the Cold War, when the USSR develops humanoid sharks. Since the Russian military can’t destroy them, they are launched at the moon — to the horror of American astronauts who encounter them decades later!

A new series about the California School for the Deaf Riverside’s football team is in development at Disney+, with Troy Kotsur, who won the Oscar for “CODA,” playing the coach. The show is based on a true story of the team’s 2021 season, when it fought its way to the state championship. Deaf artists will work in front and behind the cameras on this project.

AMC Networks’ first traditionally animated series, “Pantheon,” will premiere on Sept. 1 with weekly episodes on AMC+. A sci-fi drama based on a collection of short stories by award-winning author Ken Liu, the story revolves around bullied teen (Katie Chang) who receives mysterious help from someone online: her dead dad (Daniel Dae Kim).

Maria Doyle Kennedy (“The Tudors”) stars in the Acorn TV original mystery “Recipes for Love and Murder” beginning on Sept. 5. Based on Sally Andrew’s best-selling novels, “A Tannie Maria Mystery,” the 10-part series follows a newspaper recipe/advice columnist, Tannie Maria, who helps investigate crimes in her small town in the Karoo region of South Africa.