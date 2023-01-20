Streaming News Round-Up: ‘Bel-Air,’ ‘Shrinking’ Release Trailers; Coachella to Stream on YouTube

The second season of Peacock’s “Bel-Air” dropped a trailer this week. The show, which reimagines the 1990s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” follows Will (Jabari Banks), who moved from Philadelphia to the high-priced LA suburb. He’s not only adapting to his new surroundings but adjusting to a surprising reintroduction to his life. The new season will begin streaming on Feb. 23.

The highly anticipated new series “Shrinking” released a trailer this week. Starring Jason Segel as a widowed psychiatrist, the Apple TV+ series explores what happens when a depressed therapist, tired of his patients whining, decides to tell them the truth about their lives. The show — created by Segal, “Scrubs” and “Ted Lasso” creator Bill Lawrence, and “Ted Lasso” star Brett Goldstein — costars Harrison Ford and Michael Urie.

If you can’t make Coachella in person this year, you can livestream it. Coachella organizer Goldenvoice and YouTube have renewed their livestream and content partnership through 2026. Viewers worldwide can watch on-demand performances from the festival, for free on the platform. Coachella 2023 is held over two weekends: April 14–16 and April 21–23.

This week, Hulu officially renewed “Letterkenny” spinoff “Shoresy” for another season. The offbeat comedy series about a Canadian hockey team will get a six-episode season that is expected to start shooting this spring. The series follows foul-mouthed Shoresy (played by Jared Keeso) and costars Jonathan Diaby and Andrew Antsanen. All 10 seasons of “Letterkenney” are also available on Hulu.

Coming to Hulu on April 26 will be the original eight-episode drama “Saint X,” based on Alexis Schaitkin’s novel of the same name. When a young woman dies during her Caribbean vacation, her sister is put in danger as she investigates her sibling’s untimely death. The series stars Alycia Debnam-Carey, Josh Bonzie, Jayden Elijah, West Duchovny, Betsy Brandt, and Michael Park.

Hit military drama “Seal Team” got a seventh season order from Paramount+ this week. The series chronicles the lives of Navy SEALS as they execute dangerous missions on behalf of the United States. David Boreanaz stars as Jason Hayes, the intense team leader. Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks, and Raffi Barsoumian co-star.

“Selling the OC,” the reality show about Orange County realtors, got a second and third season renewal from Netflix. The various realtors are pitted against each other, trying to make the ultimate sale in the luxury suburb. The show is a spinoff of the similarly themed “Selling Sunset.”

Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins has joined the upcoming historical series “Those About To Die,” which will stream on Peacock, playing the key role of Roman Emperor Vespasian. The epic drama from filmmaker Roland Emmerich is set in the corrupt world of Rome’s spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition.