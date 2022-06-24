Streaming News Round-Up: ‘Dark Winds,’ ‘Killing It’ Renewed; ‘Paper Girls’ Adaptation to Premiere in July
AMC and AMC+ have ordered a second season of the Western crime thriller “Dark Winds,” based on Tony Hillerman’s Leaphore and Chee books. The six-episode second season is expected to launch next year. Set in 1971 in the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley, “Dark Winds” follows Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) of the Tribal Police and his deputy, Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon). The two men battle the forces of evil, each other and their own personal demons. The show is shot in New Mexico and Utah.
Check out the Trailer for “Dark Winds” Season 1
Upcoming deals and shows:
- Critically acclaimed comedy “Killing It” was renewed for a second season on Peacock this week. The offbeat comedy stars Craig Robinson as a prison guard hoping to take his life in a new direction by buying a piece of land. The cost is $20,000, a sum that he doesn’t have, so to secure it, he embarks on an unusual quest — becoming a snake hunter. “Killing It” is created and written by “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” co-creator Dan Goor and his “BNN” showrunner Luke Del Tredici.
- All eight episodes of “Paper Girls” — based on the comics by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang — will premiere on Prime Video on July 29. The story is set on Halloween 1988 when four paper girls are delivering newspapers when they get caught in the crossfire between time-travelers, changing the course of their lives. Sent to the future, they must devise a way to get back home. En route, they meet adult versions of themselves.
- Chrissy Teigen will return for a third season of “Chrissy’s Court” on the Roku Channel this fall. In the streamer’s most popular nom-scripted show, Judge Chrissy adjudicates small-claims cases from the bench. All of the people and disputes are real, and her decisions are binding, for better or for worse.
- In the upcoming third season of the drama “Godfather of Harlem” on Epix, Jason Alan Carvell will play Malcolm X, the former Nation of Islam preacher. Forrest Whitaker stars as crime boss Bumpy Johnson who returns to Harlem in the early 1960s after a decade in prison. Once home, he discovers his neighborhood in ruins. In the new season, Bumpy will deal with Malcolm X while battling for control of his former empire against the Cuban Mafia.
- Haystack News, a leading ad-supported streamer, announced a new agreement this week to stream content from the Reuters news organization. Haystack offers content from hundreds of local stations and national and international news providers, including ABC Owned Television Stations, CBS Television Stations, Hearst Television, Bloomberg, Cheddar, CNET, and Euronews.