Streaming News Round-Up: ‘Derry Girls,’ ‘Mighty Ducks,’ Jon Stewart Get Release Dates; ‘Morning Show’ Adds More Stars

This week, Netflix announced the funny, quirky Irish comedy “Derry Girls” will debut its third and final season on Oct. 7. The show, about four Catholic teenagers in Northern Ireland in the late 1990s, chronicles their exploits as they careen from one disaster to another, often confronting Sister Michael in the process. The quad includes Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harlan, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, with Dylan Llewellyn as their sole English Protestant friend.

The third season aired on the U.K.’s Channel 4 this spring and will wrap up its run on Netflix in the fall.

Check out Channel 4’s Series 3 Trailer for “Derry Girls”:

Disney+ released a new trailer for the second season of “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.” New episodes will begin airing on Sept. 28. This year, coach Alex Morrow (Lauren Graham) signs up for a summer hockey institute run by a former NHL player (Josh Duhamel). Will the Ducks survive a super-competitive environment? Find out starting later this month.

“The Might Ducks: Game Changers” trailer:

Apple TV+ set the premiere date for Season 2 of the Emmy-nominated series “The Problem With Jon Stewart” for Oct. 7. New episodes in the six-episode season will stream weekly. The series tackles tough social topics through Stewart’s signature blend of humor, insight, and compassion.

Also on Apple TV+, the streamer announced that comedian and storyteller Tig Notaro joined the cast of “The Morning Show.” She joins John Hamm and Julianna Margulies as new series regulars alongside returning stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, and more.

An original Hulu series, “Chefs vs. Wild,” is coming Sept. 26. The eight-episode food competition series has an unusual premise. Chefs and survivalists compete to impress chef-adventurer Kiran Jethwa and wild-foods expert Valerie Segrest. Contestants are judged on their ability to turn foraged ingredients from the British Columbia coast into a five-star meal.

Watch the “Chefs vs. Wild” trailer:

Netflix has released the trailer for dual-language crime drama “Santo.” The show features both Spanish and Portuguese dialogue and begins streaming on Sept. 16. Two law enforcement officers on opposite sides of the Atlantic engage in a search for a dangerous drug dealer, the most wanted narco in Brazil. Now in Madrid, the police are frantically looking for a man they have never seen. Raúl Arévalo, Bruno Gagliasso, Victoria Guerra, and Greta Fernandez co-star in the series.

Watch the trailer for “Santo”:

Thursdays in September, starting Sept. 4, TCM is celebrating Humphrey Bogart, the actor that the American Film Institute ranked as “The Greatest Male Star of All Time” in 1999. Bogart was best known for “Casablanca,” “The Maltese Falcon,” and “The African Queen. Often playing a hard-boiled cynic with a heart, he also starred in four films with his wife Lauren Bacall, “The Big Sleep” being the most memorable.

On Sept. 5-12, 26 Hearst TV stations will get a weeklong sample of original reality programming that recently debuted on Very Local, the company’s free streaming service. The focus is on food, travel, adventure, dating, and true crime — with stories from the viewers’ hometowns. Shows such as “Eat Play Stay,” “Finding Adventure,” and “Local Love” will be featured.

The dark Welsh mystery “The Light in the Hall” begins streaming on Sept. 15 on Sundance Now and AMC+ and concerns the murder of a teenager 18 years ago. Her killer (Iwan Rheon), set to be released from prison, never revealed where her body was. Now a journalist (Cat Donato), the victim’s best friend, wants to uncover the truth, as does the girl’s mother (Joanna Scanlan).