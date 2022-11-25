Streaming News Round-Up: ’Doom Patrol’ Drops Trailer, Doc Asks ‘Who Killed Jenni Rivera?’, ‘White Noise’ Sneak Peek

HBO Max has released the trailer for “Doom Patrol’s” fourth season. Starring Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, and Diane Guerrero, the series takes a look at some of DC Comics’ most motley characters who form an unlikely chosen family. The eight-episode Season 4 will premiere on Dec. 8 with two episodes with an additional six episodes to be released in 2023. Season 4 opens with the team traveling to the future.

Check out the trailer for “Doom Patrol” Season 4:

Peacock will stream the true-crime documentary “Who Killed Jenni Rivera” on Dec. 6. The three-part documentary explores the mysterious death of Latin singing star Jenni Rivera, who died in a 2012 plane crash in Mexico. The doc, via a crash expert, takes a closer look at the accident and the events that led up to it. Many questions swirl around the circumstances of Rivera’s death. Was it an accident or murder?

Watch the “Who Killed Jenni Rivera?” trailer:

Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig co-star in “White Noise,” based on Don DeLillo’s book, coming to select theaters and Netflix on Dec. 2. An American family is dealing with an apocalyptic nightmare, while at the same time, coping with love, death, and happiness in an ever-changing and scary world. Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”) wrote and directed the movie.

“See a preview of White Noise”:

The Food Network will debut the seven-episode show “The Kwanzaa Menu” on Dec. 26. Hosted by culinary historian Tonya Hopkins, each dish reflects one of Kwanzaa’s seven principles. In each episode, Hopkins and a special guest prepare a recipe connected to that day’s celebration.

U.K. crime drama “Midsomer Murders” will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a Dec. 5 doc on Acorn TV. Season 23 premieres Dec. 12 as DCI John Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) and DS Jamie Winter (Nick Hendrix), solve crimes in the village, including investigating murders at an artisanal bakery, a drag show, and a community of doomsday believers.

Vix+ has renewed “La Noche Del Diablito” for a second season after Season 1 wrapped up on Nov. 24. In the show, two co-hosts travel around Mexico City to talk to celebrity guests about sex, relationships, and intimacy. ViX+ is available in the U.S., Mexico, and most of Spanish-speaking Latin America by subscription.