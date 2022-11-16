Streaming News Round-Up: Elton John Farewell Trailer, La Luz Del Mundo Doc Announced, ‘Gangs of London’ Returns

Legendary singer-songwriter Elton John will play his final show in the United States this weekend in Los Angeles, and it will be livestreamed by Disney+. The three-hour extravaganza will be a tribute to John and his career, with artists Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee, and Brandi Carlile joining the event. “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium” will stream on Nov. 20 at 11 p.m. ET. The concert will begin with “Countdown to Elton Live,” featuring famous friends from around the globe wishing the Rocket Man well, interviews with Elton John and filmmaker David Furnish, and preshow excitement from Dodger Stadium.

“Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium” trailer:

A new HBO documentary series will reveal charges of sexual abuse by leaders of La Luz del Mundo, a secretive, nontraditional Christian denomination. The series includes interviews with survivors and other former LLDM members, as well as never-before-seen footage. “Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo” is told in three parts, directed by Jennifer Tiexiera and all three episodes of the docuseries will be available to stream on HBO Max beginning on Dec. 6.

Hulu is developing a scripted series based on the Murdaugh family, a powerful South Carolina clan with dark secrets. Last year, Alex Murdaugh was charged with the murders of his wife Maggie and their 22-year-old son Paul, whose bodies were discovered on the family property in rural Colleton County. Journalist Mandy Matney created the “Murdaugh Murders Podcast” after spending years on the case and now the streamer will develop the true-crime story into a family drama.

Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming animated special “My Little Pony: Winter Wishday.” The latest installment of the “My Little Pony” franchise will debut on the streamer on Nov. 21. The Mane 5 are looking forward to the magical holiday celebration, but soon discover each member has their own version of holiday traditions.

Watch the “Winter Wishday” trailer:

The latest cast addition to Ridley Scott’s upcoming “Sinking Spring” series will be Kate Mulgrew, a longtime star of stage and screen. She will star alongside lead Brian Tyree Henry, as well as Michael Mando and Marin Ireland in the Apple TV show. The series is based on the book “Dope Thief” by Dennis Tafoya and follows lifelong friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob a house in the countryside. Soon, their small-time grift becomes a life-and-death enterprise, as they unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern Seaboard.

AMC+ has Season 2 premieres for a pair of original shows debuting this month. First, “Gangs of London” will return on Nov. 17. Sean Wallace tries to take his late father’s place as the city’s most powerful criminal with the help of the Dumani family and Elliot Finch. The following week on Nov. 23, sketch variety show “Sherman’s Showcase” — co-created by and starring Bashir Salahuddin — will return. Constructed as a retrospective of a fictional, long-running TV show, “Sherman’s Showcase” looks at the best bits throughout the variety show’s decades on air.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. announced this week it had expanded its deal with VIZIO so that buttons specifically for the Redbox and Crackle apps will appear on VIZIO remote controls. In the second half of 2023, consumers who purchase new VIZIO TVs will have immediate access to the ad-supported services’ movies and TV series via dedicated buttons.