Streaming News Round-Up: ‘Friend of the Family, ‘Disenchanted’ Get Trailers; Selena Gomez Doc Acquired

Peacock’s upcoming limited series “A Friend of the Family” released its first trailer on Monday night during the 2022 Emmy Awards broadcast. The drama series tells the harrowing true story of the Broberg family as it was torn apart by a trusted friend and neighbor. The series premieres on Oct. 6 and chronicles the insidious and terrifying story of abuse at the hands of a master manipulator. Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks, and Mckenna Grace star.

Disney+ also released a trailer this week, this time for the sequel to “Enchanted,” aptly titled “Disenchanted.” The film premieres on Nov 24 and stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, Idina Menzel, and James Marsden. After 15 years of marriage, Giselle (Adams) and Robert (Dempsey) move to suburbia — but it isn’t the fairy-tale life Giselle wanted. So she casts a spell to change her life — and chaos ensues. Now, she’s racing against time to save it.

Apple TV+ has the global rights “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me,” a documentary about the singer, songwriter, and actress, currently starring in the Hulu comedy “Only Murders in the Building.” The film will explore how Gomez confronted mental illness and her bipolar diagnosis while dealing with her very public career and personal life. Alek Keshishian, who directed the “Madonna: Truth or Dare” documentary, will direct and produce.

The five-part documentary series “The Lincoln Project” will begin airing on Showtime on Oct. 7. It follows the super PAC’s mostly Republican founders as they work to defeat Donald Trump during the 2020 election. The docuseries also tells the story of the internal troubles and scandals of people focused on doing what they think is best for the country, while wrestling with their own demons.

Peacock has slated the premiere date for its original and acquired titles from Telemundo under its Tplus brand. Complementing Peacock’s streaming of the Spanish-language World Cup coverage (Nov. 20-Dec. 19), upcoming titles include Mexican dramedy “Promesas de Campaña,” Brazilian drama “La Fórmula,” “José Feliciano: Behind this Guitar” documentary, and “The Devil’s Watch” drama from Italy and Spain.

Following the first season finale of Issa Rae’s new series “Rap Sh!t,” HBO Max renewed the comedy for a second season. Season 1 aired from July 21 through began Sept. 1 and focused on two Miami high school friends who put aside their differences to form a rap group. The series stars Aida Osman and rapper KaMillion as Shawna and Mia. Rae created the show and wrote the pilot and co-wrote the season finale.

Paramount+ is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a curated collection of series and movies titled “One Mountain. Una Familia.” The collection will stream Sept. 15 through Oct.15, with comedies and dramas for kids and adults. Titles include “My Dream Quinceañera,” “The Casagrandes,” and “Dora and the Lost City of Gold.“ The special carousel will also showcase hit Spanish-language originals such as “The Envoys” and “When You Least Expect It.”