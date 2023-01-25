Streaming News Round-Up: ‘Harley Quinn’ Announces Valentine’s Day Special; ‘Godfather of Harlem,’ ‘Ms. Pat’ Release Trailers

HBO Max will offer a sexy, R-rated Valentine’s episode of the animated DC series “Harley Quinn.” Coming Feb. 9, the “Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special” follows Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and girlfriend Poison Ivy (Lake Bell). In the special, Harley goes to obsessive lengths to ensure that her first Valentine’s Day with Ivy is the best ever. However, the citizens of Gotham, impacted by the couple’s passion, suddenly go wild.

Watch the “Harley Quinn: Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special” trailer:

“Godfather of Harlem,” which stars Oscar-winner Forest Whitaker as Bumpy Johnson, will debut its third season on the newly renamed MGM+ on Jan. 29. In the series, Johnson returns to his neighborhood after 11 years in prison to fight a turf war to regain his power. In the upcoming season, Johnson battles the Cuban Mafia in Spanish Harlem.

Check out the “Godfather of Harlem” season 3 trailer:

Season 3 of “The Ms. Pat Show” will premiere on Feb. 23 on BET+. Based on Pat Williams’ real-life story, the Atlanta felon turned suburban Indiana mom is now on a stand-up tour, while she continues to navigate life with her family. Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams, J. Bernard Calloway, Tami Roman, and Theodore Barnes star in the comedy.

In addition, Mo’Nique Hicks stars in a new BET+ thriller executive produced by Lee Daniels. “The Reading” premieres Feb. 2 on the streamer. Mo’Nique plays an author who agrees to a staged reading by another writer, only to find that evil lurks everywhere.

The Roku Channel will premiere the platform’s sci-fi comedy “We Are Not Alone” on Jan. 27. Written by “Ghosts” co-stars Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond, the show takes place six weeks after the Gu’un aliens have conquered Earth. “We Are Not Alone” explores the culture clash between humankind and its new masters, who find Earthlings completely crazy. Cast members include Declan Baxter, Joe Thomas, Vicki Pepperdine, Mike Wozniak, Georgia May Foote, Amanda Abbington, and Bruce Mackinnon.

Get a sneak peek at “We Are Not Alone”:

The comedy “The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh” has gotten an order from Freevee. Based on Vijal Patel’s life, it’s about an Indian family’s first months in the United States. The eight-episode series stars Naveen Adres, Sidhu Vee, and Megan Hilty and focuses on how the Pradeeps cope in a new and different neighborhood.

The upcoming eight-part Starz drama “The Venery of Samantha Bird” has added to its ensemble cast. The show will feature Finn Jones, Francesca Reale, Embeth Davidtz, and Brenda Strong. In the lead role, Katherine Langford plays a woman who visits her hometown and reconnects with her childhood sweetheart — with unsettling results.

“Frozen Planet II” returns to the Arctic and Antarctic to explore the wildlife, but it also goes beyond the Poles to visit the Earth’s coldest regions — from deserts to forests to oceans. Also, the nature show takes a closer look at the species, from Siberian tigers to snow monkeys, that can survive in these frigid climes. The series will stream beginning on Jan. 28 on BBC America and AMC+.

Free streaming service Tubi will premiere the 10-episode first season of “Kitchen Commando” starting on Feb. 12. Hosted by U.S. Army Master Sergeant and White House chef Andre Rush, “Commando” visits D.C. restaurants and tries to resuscitate failing ones. Rush’s goal is to get the staff and the bistro back on their feet.