Streaming News Round-Up: ‘Idina Menzel’ Doc Trailer Released, ‘George & Tammy’ Sing Out, ‘Accomplice’ in Development

This week, Disney+ released the trailer for the upcoming documentary “Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?” The show, streaming Dec. 9, chronicles the Tony-winning actress (“Wicked”) and the voice of Elsa on “Frozen” on her journey to fulfill a lifelong dream. Having been born in Manhattan and grown up in New Jersey, Menzel had always wanted to perform at Madison Square Garden. Filmmaker Anne McCabe captures Menzel on a national tour over the course of 16 shows as she juggles the challenges of being a working mom with a grueling travel schedule, all while preparing to finally realize her dream.

Watch the trailer for “Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?”:

Showtime will premiere “George & Tammy,” about the tumultuous relationship between country-music stars George Jones and Tammy Wynette, on Dec. 4. The six-part series stars Oscar winner Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) and Michael Shannon (“Nocturnal Animals”). The first episode debuts on Showtime and the Paramount Network. The rest of the season is available on Showtime and Paramount+ with the Showtime bundle.

Check out the George & Tammy” trailer:

Prime Video will develop a series based on Lisa Lutz’s novel “The Accomplice,” starring Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”). Per the official logline, the series “tells the story of Luna Grey and Owen Mann, best friends in college, bonded together forever by an unexplained death in their social circle, whose lives are once again rocked years later when Owen’s wife is brutally murdered.” Olivia Milch (“Ocean’s Eight”) will adapt and executive produce. No announcement was made as to when the series will debut on Amazon’s streaming service.

“Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies” will stream on Peacock on Nov. 19. In the three-part series, Anthony tells her side of the story 11 years after she was acquitted of murdering her 2-year-old daughter. The docuseries revolves around interviews recorded over six months to gain a psychological portrait of the controversial figure.

Benito Skinner will develop a comedy series, currently titled “Overcompensating,” for Prime Video. The series will focus on an Idaho football player named Benny as he struggles to accept his sexuality in college. In those efforts, he finds himself overcompensating as he tries to deny who he is. “Poignant, personal, and deeply funny, this ensemble comedy explores the experiences we all have in figuring ourselves out,” per the streamer. Charli XCX provides music, while Jonah Hill’s Strong Baby Productions will executive produce.

The animated series “Transformers: EarthSpark,” will debut on Paramount+ today, Friday, Nov. 11. The show centers on new robots called Terrans — the first Transformers born on Earth — and the human who cares for them. Together, this unlikely group will redefine the meaning of family. The voice cast for the series includes Sydney Mikayla, Zion Broadnax, and Jon Jon Briones.

David Tennant will lead the upcoming series “Litvinenko,” which will premiere on Dec. 16 on AMC+ and Sundance Now. The four-part series is based on the true story of the poisoning of Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko and the years-long British police investigation into his death. A vocal opponent of the Russian government’s connections to the mafia, Litvinenko accused Vladimir Putin of orchestrating his demise.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Publicis Media’s APX Content Ventures announced a 10-episode second season of “Inside The Black Box” premiering Dec. 1 on the Crackle app. The series, which profiles Black entertainers, will be available to stream for free on various devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung TV.