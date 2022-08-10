Streaming News Round-Up: Kaley Cuoco, Satanic Panic Series Heading to Peacock; ‘Veep’ Creator Back at HBO

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”) will lead a new comedic thriller series for Peacock. Few details are being revealed at this time, but the show is called “Based on a True Story” and received a straight-to-series order. In the show, the Emmy-nominated star plays a married woman named Ava Bartlett. The story includes a realtor, plumber, and former tennis star who come together in a bizarre way. Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) will executive produce with Michael Costigan for Aggregate Films.

Upcoming shows and deals:

HBO greenlit “The Franchise,” a new comedy from Armando Iannucci, who created the political satire “Veep” and won two Emmys in the process, including Outstanding Comedy Series. “The Franchise,” which will be directed by Oscar and Tony winner Sam Mendes (“American Beauty”), is a half-hour comedy centered on a superhero movie franchise and all the machinations and insanity the crew experiences. Unless Warner Bros. Discovery decides to change strategy, the series will stream on HBO Max.

Peacock has ordered a new thriller series “Hysteria!” The show, set in the 1980s, looks at the country’s nasty history of mass hysteria, via a particular time and place. The series is about a varsity quarterback who disappears in the late 1980s, during the Satanic Panic, and a heavy metal band that capitalizes on the town’s obsession with the occult. But when murders and kidnappings ensue, a witch hunt begins.

“The Next 365 Days” on Netflix is the erotic thriller sequel to “365 Days: This Day.” Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) and Massimo (Michele Morrone) are an intense couple who confront serious trust issues — especially as another man’s passion comes between them. The sizzling movie premieres on Aug. 19.

Check out the trailer for “The Next 365 Days”:

Aidan Turner and Ella Lily Hyland are currently filming “Fifteen-Love” for Prime Video, playing a determined coach and tennis prodigy about to become a Grand Slam Tennis star. But five years later, a charge against her former coach upends all presumptions about the past. Anna Chancellor, Jessica Darrow, Tom Varey, and Lorenzo Richelmy are also in the cast.

Separately on the streamer, Michael Smith, formerly of ESPN, will join Amazon’s Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage as a news analyst.

“Tell Me Lies,” an upcoming Hulu series based on Carola Lovering’s novel, is set to debut on Sept. 7 with the first three episodes. It co-stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White as a couple that meets and falls in love in college. But over the course of eight years, their dependence and addictive relationship will permanently affect their lives and all those around them.