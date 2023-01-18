Streaming News Round-Up: ‘Mandalorian,’ ‘History of World: Part II’ Release Trailers, Streep Joins ‘Only Murders’

On Monday night, Disney+ premiered the first trailer for the highly-anticipated third season of the “Star Wars” adventure series “The Mandalorian.” The journey of Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and the adorable Grogu return to the streaming service on March 1. In the new season, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history as the Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu are finally reunited

The series stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow, and Giancarlo Esposito.

See the first trailer for “The Mandalorian” Season 3:

Oscar winner Meryl Streep has joined the cast of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” for Season 3. There is no word yet on the role she will be playing, but she joins two other well-known faces as Paul Rudd and Andrea Martin return after being introduced in the finale of Season 2. The true-crime-inspired comedy series is set in the Arconia, a luxury Upper West Side apartment building, and stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

The casting was confirmed in a video posted to Selena Gomez’s TikTok, which sees Oscar-winner Streep appearing on set.

Get a Glimpse of the Cast Together On Set:

The filming of Season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building” has begun! A cast to dream of. pic.twitter.com/mvMkJknoEk — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2023

A sequel series to Mel Brooks’ iconic film “History of the World: Part I” recently released a trailer. The show, aptly titled “History of the World: Part II,” will stream on Hulu beginning on March 6. The eight-episode, four-night limited series will feature comedic takes on all sorts of historic figures from Jesus to Harriet Tubman to Sigmund Freud. Brooks, Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, and Ike Barinholtz star.

Get a sneak peek of “History of the World: Part II”:

A music docu-special “Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman” will stream on Disney+ beginning on March 17. Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville follows Letterman on his first visit to Dublin to hang out with Bono and join U2 musicians for a concert performance.

New series “Tiny Beautiful Things” will stream on Hulu starting on April 7. The show stars Kathryn Hahn as an advice columnist whose own life is falling apart. The show is based on a series of essays written by Cheryl Strayed when she was an advice columnist for “Rumpus” magazine.

The third and final season of the rebooted “Animaniacs,” will stream all 10 episodes beginning Feb. 17 on Hulu. The teaser is a parody of “Mad Max: Fury Road”; Pinky and Brain still plan to rule the world, visiting new places and even the space-time continuum on their last journey. Yakko, Wakko, and Dot Warner will also return for one last hurrah.

Watch a trailer for “Animaniacs” Season 3:

The upcoming Prime Video animated series “#1 Happy Family USA” has announced that its voice cast will feature Ramy Youssef, Ali Sawkat, Salma Hindy, Randa Jarrar, Mandy Moor, and Akaash Singh. The show is an exploration of the experiences of a Muslim-American family that must learn how to code-switch as they navigate the early 2000s: a time of fear, war, and the rapid expansion of the boy-band industrial complex. Youssef co-created the series with Pam Brady.

“Under the Vines,” a romantic dramedy set in a New Zealand vineyard, returns for its second season on Jan. 23 on Acorn TV. It stars Rebecca Gibney as an Australian socialite and Charles Edwards as a disgraced London lawyer who together try to save the struggling Oakley Wines in a town of wacky locals and scheming rivals.

Disney+ announced several upcoming premiere dates for new and returning shows this week, including “Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller” on Jan. 18, airing first on National Geographic and the next day on Hulu.

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” returns Feb. 1, while the new series “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” streams Feb. 15, after its Disney Channel debut Feb. 10. “Moon Girl” centers on 13-year-old Lunella and a 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, who team up to protect New York City’s Lower East Side.

Check out the “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” trailer:

World of Wonder and Blue Ant Media just launched Drag Race Universe, a free, ad-supported streamer, available on Vizio WatchFree+. Celebrating drag races and their culture, the platform will also carry “Canada’s Drag Race” and “Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World.” Drag queens compete to determine who has the goods to be the next star.