Streaming News Round-Up: ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ ‘Frozen Planet II’ Release Trailers, ‘Mythic Quest’ Spin-off

This week, Paramount+ drama “Mayor of Kingstown” released its Season 2 trailer. The series starring Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest will return to the streamer on Jan. 15. It follows Kingstown’s most powerful family, the McLuskys. The clan has built its fortune from the town’s only industry: incarceration. The show is co-created by Taylor Sheridan (“Yellowstone”) and Hugh Dillon, who also has roles in “Yellowstone” and “Mayor of Kingstown.”

Watch the “Mayor of Kingston” trailer:

On Thursday, Apple TV+ announced a new series coming to the services. Expanding the world of the platform’s video game workplace comedy “Mythic Quest,” the eight-episode series “Mere Mortals” will explore the lives of employees, players, and fans who are impacted by the game at the center of the original series.

The show will feature an all-new cast of characters, but no timeline was announced for when “Mythic Quest” fans will get to meet them. The original series is currently airing its third season, and has already been renewed for a fourth.

Disney+ has greenlit the pilot for new series “Witch Mountain,” which reimagines the iconic 1970s-’80s kids’ supernatural adventure film franchise. The modern take follows two teens who develop strange abilities and realize their suburb isn’t all that it seems. The pilot will star Bryce Dallas Howard, Isabel Gravitt, Levi Miller, Bianca “b” Norwood, and Jackson Kelly.

The first two films of the original series — as well as the 2009 Dwayne Johnson-led installment — are available on Disney+.

The Disney streamer also approved a second season order for the series “The Santa Clauses,” following its first season finale. Tim Allen will return as Santa/Scott Calvin and Elizabeth Mitchell will reprise her role as Mrs. Claus/Carol. Season 1 premiered on Nov. 16.

Season 2 of “The Head” debuts on HBO Max on Dec. 22. The series is set in an isolated and inaccessible location, this time a huge freighter carrying a scientific mission, while its crew must battle evil threats to keep its cargo safe. Joining the cast this season are Hovik Keuchkerian, Moe Dunford, Josefin Nelden, and Olivia Morris.

The HBO original “This Place Rules” will stream on Dec. 30. Journalist Andrew Callaghan reveals what led to the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot by interviewing people throughout the United States. Callaghan captures the political views of white nationalists and conspiracy theorists in 2020, and notes that these violent groups are not going away.

The BBC returns to the Arctic and Antarctic to observe the amazing species, as well as life beyond the Poles in “Frozen Planet II.” The film explores the world’s coldest regions: high mountains, frozen deserts, and snowbound forests. From polar bears to Siberian tigers, each species must overcome challenges to survive in their extreme environments. The show premieres Jan. 28 on BBC America and AMC+. Sir David Attenborough narrates.

Take a Sneak Peek at the “Frozen Planet II” trailer:

Peacock is streaming “2022 Back That Year Up,” starring Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson on Dec. 23. The special is a comedic look at everything from politics to pop culture, social media to sports. Drop-in guests include Quinta Brunson, Terry Crews, Rob Gronkowski, and Lauren Lapkus.

MotorTrend FAST TV will now stream on Vizio WatchFree+. The channel is a showcase for auto enthusiasts. Viewers can access the MotorTrend FAST TV channel in the Sports + Outdoor category on Vizio by finding channel 607 on the program guide.