Streaming News Round-Up: ‘Meet Cute,’ ‘Pennyworth,’ ‘Tulsa King’ Get Trailers, ‘Chris Wallace’ Is Talking Again

This week, Peacock unveiled the official trailer for its new high-concept romantic comedy “Meet Cute.” In the film, Sheila and Gary appear to have fallen in love at first sight, or have they? Thanks to the help of a time machine, Sheila (played by Kaley Cuoco) relives their date over and over until it’s exactly right. Gary (Pete Davidson) falls for her, too. The film will land on NBCUniversal’s streamer on Sept. 21.

As previously announced, Sylvester Stallone will star in the new Paramount+ drama “Tulsa King,” from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan. In the series, which begins streaming on Nov. 13, Stallone plays a mafia capo just released from prison after 25 years. His mob boss boots him out of New York and orders him to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. The aging gangster has to start over and build a new life for himself in a much different time and part of the country. The streamer released the first teaser trailer for the new series this week.

Jack Bannon stars as the Caped Crusader’s majordomo Alfred in the recently rebranded “Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman’s Butler.” After the first two seasons of the show aired on EPIX, Season 3 is coming to HBO Max on Oct. 6 with the season’s first three episodes. That’s followed by one installment weekly through Nov. 24. Alfred, a former British SAS soldier, meets the Waynes long before Bruce is born. HBO Max released a trailer for the third season this week, highlighting the threat of a new supervillain.

Former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace will finally see his new talk show “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” arrive on HBO Max on Sept. 23. Originally planned as a CNN+ series, highlights will air on CNN two days later. The show will have a 10-week run, with three episodes dropping on Sept. 23. Season 1 will include interviews with Tyler Perry, Shania Twain, Alex Rodriguez, Michelle Zauner, and James Patterson.

Legal drama “Reasonable Doubt” will begin its run on Hulu on Sept. 27. The show is loosely based on celebrity attorney Shawn Holley, who has represented Justin Bieber and the Kardashians. Emayatzy Corinealdi plays Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart, an LA criminal-defense attorney with only a passing acquaintance with ethical behavior. Kerry Washington who produces the series, also directs the first episode.

Steven Sonderbergh will direct all six episodes of “Full Circle” on HBO Max, which will be led by Zazie Beetz and Claire Danes. The series is about a mishandled kidnapping, and the investigation into it discovers secrets about various New Yorkers. While no further details have been officially shared, Deadline speculated that Danes will be playing an attorney running her father’s business, while Beetz portrays an agent for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Ed Solomon is the series’ writer. Both he and Sonderbergh will executive produce.

Ahead of the Sept. 17 trilogy fight between Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin, sports streaming platform DAZN has launched the two-part series ‘The Trilogy.” Adapted from the DAZN Originals series “The Making Of,” the two 30-minute features examine the rivalry of the two fighters and their biggest battles to date. It streams on DAZN Boxing YouTube channel and on DAZN platform worldwide. On linear, Fox Deportes, Univision, CBS, and NBC will carry the series. The Sept. 17 fight will also stream on DAZN.

The Spectrum News connected TV app for Roku and Apple TV streaming devices has launched. It gives customers access to Spectrum News’ 30-plus local TV news networks, as well as original news content created for the app. The company says it averages more than 2.6 million viewing households each month across its linear and digital platforms in 12 states.