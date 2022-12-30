Streaming News Round-Up: Lizzo Celebrates New Year’s Eve, ‘Encanto’ Sings Live, ‘White Noise’ Debuts

New Year’s Eve arrives this Saturday night, and there are lots of live shows to stream. First, HBO Max offers “Lizzo: Live in Concert” with special guests Cardi B, SZA, and Missy Elliott. There is also “New Year’s Eve: Times Square Ball Drop 2022” on Hulu, “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” on Paramount+, and “Fireworks Around the World” on Peacock.

Disney+ this week began streaming “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl.” The original voice cast from the animated film reunited for a live concert in Los Angeles to celebrate the first anniversary of the film’s release. The movie “Encanto” is about a Colombian family, the Madrigals, whose children and grandchildren — except for Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz) — possess magical gifts. However, when their magic is threatened, Mirabel proves to be the family’s saving grace.

Check out the “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl” trailer:

The film version of Don Delillo’s 1985 novel “White Noise” has been released in movie theaters, but arrives on Netflix today. Adam Driver stars as a U. S. academic studying Hitler and Greta Gerwig as his wife and mother of four. When disaster hits their town, they embark on a journey in a country on the verge of self-destruction.

Watch the “White Noise” trailer:

Cozi TV celebrates its 10th anniversary beginning on New Year’s Day. Entitled “Ten for Ten,” the month-long initiative allows fans to select their favorite episodes of “Columbo,” “Frasier,” “The Nanny,” “Roseanne,” “Emergency!” and “The Munsters” via Cozi TV’s social media channels. The top 10 most-requested episodes from each show will be presented as a marathon in January, beginning with “Columbo” on Jan. 1 and “Frasier” Jan. 2-6.

Diginet Decades notes the friendship between Groucho Marx and talk-show host Dick Cavett with special episodes of “The Dick Cavett Show” featuring the wit of the famed comedy star. The episodes will air from Jan. 2 through Jan. 6 at 9 p.m. These rare conversations offer a look at a unique friendship and showcase Groucho’s wisecracking humor.

East Coast Wrestling Association is coming to the Premier Streaming Network when the platform launches in January. The multi-year, exclusive agreement will deliver 1,000+ hours of ECWA and content. Live ECWA events will stream on the network beginning March 25 with the ECWA: Super 8 Tournament 2023.