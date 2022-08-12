Streaming News Round-Up: ‘Pennyworth’ Moves to HBO Max, Hammer Family Scandals to discovery+, ‘Wedding Season’ Murder Mystery on Hulu

In yet another example of the executives at Warner Bros. Discovery rearranging the company’s assets to fit their vision of the future, the Batman prequel series “Pennyworth” has been moved from EPIX to HBO Max. The show follows the adventures of the man who will eventually become Bruce Wayne’s guardian and butler, Alfred Pennyworth; Jack Bannon plays the soldier turned security expert. The show’s third season will premiere in October.

The first two seasons of the show are already on HBO Max, and with the third season announcement, WBD gave the series a new, oddly specific title: “Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler.”

Watch the Season 3 Trailer for ‘Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler’

Upcoming shows and deals:

The new discovery+ show “House of Hammer” launches Sept. 1. It documents the rape accusations against actor Armie Hammer and the dark, abusive legacy of the Hammer family. “With ‘House of Hammer,’ we witness truly disturbing details and sinister secrets that money and power couldn’t hide forever,” said Jason Sarlanis, president of crime and investigative content for the streamer.

This week, Hulu announced the premiere date for the new eight-episode genre-busting adventure series “Wedding Season.” Streaming on Sept. 8, the series follows Katie (Rosa Salazar) and Stefan (Gavin Drea) who connect as guests as a wedding and start an affair. But, when Katie’s fiancé and his family are murdered following their wedding, Katie and Stefan have to go on the run across the U.K. and U.S. to prove their innocence, even though no one is really sure who they can trust.

Check out the trailer for ‘Wedding Season’:

Acorn TV has renewed “Harry Wild,” starring Jane Seymour, for a second season. Seymour, who is also an executive producer, stars as Harry, a savvy Dublin literature professor who discovers a knack for solving literary crimes. The first season of “Wild” was a hit for the streamer, the most watched new series on Acorn to date this year. Harry is often aided by her teenage protégé Fergus, (Rohan Nedd). Season 2 arrives in 2023.

Watch the trailer for ‘Harry Wild’:

Shout! Factory and the Jim Henson Company signed a global distribution deal bringing 13 Henson series to the streaming/broadcast platform. The deal gives Shout! all rights to Henson’s “The Storyteller,” as well as various shows, such as “Monster Maker,” “Dog City,” and “Lighthouse Island.” “Farscape” will also make its AVOD debut.

Hallmark Movies Now, which streams movies and TV series, is now available on LG Smart TVs. The deal comes at the same time as the channel’s new August shows debut, including Season 6 of “Chesapeake Shores” and the movie “Sweet Pecan Summer.” LG Smart TV owners can subscribe to the streamer for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

Prime Video has given the OK to “Good Neighbors,” a three-part docuseries about the rivalry between Mexican and American men’s national soccer teams. It debuts this fall, timed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The show highlights the sports stars and the political drama behind the games.

Peacock has added 10 new episodes of “Prime Crime,” hosted and executive produced by attorney and Law & Crime anchor Jesse Weber. The show examines high-profile true crime and courtroom stories, such as the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard legal fiasco.

Roku fans of basketball can now access WNBA League Pass via the WNBA app. Users can stream out-of-market regular-season games live and every game on-demand. The pass is $15 per month for a limited time for new customers. The regular charge is $25 per month.