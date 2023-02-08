Streaming News Round-Up: ‘Sharper,’ ‘Pink Ladies’ Release Trailers, ‘Great Expectations’ Gets Premiere Date

Julianne Moore stars in “Sharper,” a neo-noir thriller set in Manhattan’s bedrooms, bars, and boardrooms. The movie, which debuts first in theaters on Feb. 10, will premiere on Apple TV+ on Feb. 17. The race for money and power unleashes a torrent of greed and ambition. Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, Brianna Middleton, Darren Goldstein, and John Lithgow co-star.

Rydell High in 1954 is filled with sexism, racism, and bullying — but the Pink Ladies, a cool group of girl outcasts, decide to play by their own rules. The Paramount+ series “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” will debut on April 6. The mantra of the newly formed clique is “To act cool, to look cool, and to be cool. ’Til death do us part, think pink!” Long before the movie “Grease,” the Pink Ladies left their mark.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Disney+ will stream the offbeat rom-com “Rosaline,” starring Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Kyle Allen, and Sean Teale, Feb. 10-15. The film made its streaming debut last fall on corporate singling streaming service Hulu, but it will now be available on Disney+ for a short, holiday window.

The film puts a new twist on the age-old story of star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet. However, this story is told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline (Dever), who was Romeo’s girlfriend until Juliet caught his eye. Upset at being dumped, Rosaline devises a scheme to get her boyfriend back.

Renate Reinsve, Peter Sarsgaard, and O-T Fagbenle have been cast in “Presumed Innocent,” Apple TV+’s upcoming limited series from David E. Kelley, joining the previously announced Oscar nominee Ruth Negga and the reportedly attached Jake Gyllenhaal.

The reimagined show is based on Scott Turow’s 1987 thriller about a horrendous murder and the suspicion the killer is part of the D.A.’s investigation. No premiere date has been announced, but filming is set to begin.

“Liaison,” Apple’s first French and English-language original series, released a trailer for the six-episode thriller, arriving Feb. 24. César Award winner Vincent Cassel (“Black Swan”) and BAFTA Award winner Eva Green (“Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children”) star in this tense political drama about how our past secrets can destroy our future.

Hulu will release the latest version of Charles Dickens’ “Great Expectations” on March 26. Fionn Whitehead stars as the orphan Pip entranced by Estella (Shalom Brune-Franklin), ward of the nefarious Miss Havisham (Olivia Colman). Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders,” is the writer.

AMC has renewed its hit series “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” for a second season, which appears on AMC+ three days before its linear telecast. Production begins later this year in New Orleans. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on a neurosurgeon, Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), who discovers she hails from a family of witches.