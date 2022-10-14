Streaming News Round-Up: ‘Spirited,’ ‘Matilda the Musical’ Release Trailers; ‘Capture’ Returns for Season 2

Apple TV+ released the teaser for its upcoming holiday musical comedy “Spirited,” starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer. It’s an updated remix of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” — only this time, it’s the wrong Scrooge and the Ghost of Christmas Present has to rethink his own past, present, and future. The holiday film will premiere on the Apple streaming service on Nov. 18.

Watch the “Spirited” trailer:

First it was a beloved book by Roald Dahl. Then it was a 1996 film starring Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman, and Mara Wilson. Eventually, it became a Tony and Olivier-winner musical. Now, “Matilda the Musical” will arrive on Netflix on Dec. 25, after arriving in theaters in the United States on Dec. 9. The film stars Oscar-winner Emma Thompson as the horrid Ms. Trunchbull and is helmed by the original stage production’s director Mathew Warchus. The film stars Alisha Weir as Matilda, a gifted girl with awful parents, and Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey, a teacher who recognizes her unique talents.

Watch the “Matilda the Musical” trailer

Season 2 of Peacock’s “The Capture” debuts on Nov. 3, the streamer announced this week. In the series, Britain is under cyberattack and politics are getting nastier. DCI Rachel Carey (Holliday Graiger), who heads the UK’s “Correction” unit, is coping with a new conspiracy and a new target. The six-part show offers assassins, deepfake technology, and the corruption that defines British media.

Check out “The Capture” trailer:

Sign Up $4.99+ / month peacocktv.com For a Limited Time, Get Peacock Premium for an entire year for JUST $19.99.

Freevee has greenlit the docuseries “God. Family. Football.” It centers on Denny Duron, who comes out of retirement to coach the Evangel Christian Academy football team in Shreveport, La. Duron, an ex-football player, returns to a once-winning team now in a slump. The title comes from Duron’s motto: “God first, family second, and football third.” The series will focus on the team’s 2022 season. The school is famous for sending more players to the NFL and NCAA Division I college football programs than any other high school in the state.

HBO will stream the moving documentary “A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting” on Oct. 26. It recounts the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history. On Oct. 27, 2018, a gunman opened fire at the city’s Tree of Life synagogue, killing 11 congregants. The documentary focuses on both survivors and victims, and hears from family members coping with the aftereffects of the massacre.

Sign Up $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Through October 30, Get 40% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max Starting at JUST $5.83/mo. Pre-Paid Annually.

The 10th and final season of Acorn TV’s “Doc Martin” will debut on Oct. 17, with two episodes. The beloved British series, about a grumpy but gifted doctor (Martin Clunes), is set in the picturesque, fictional town of Portwenn in Cornwall. The series will be accompanied by “Doc Martin-A Celebration” documentary on Dec. 26 and a final Christmas special on Dec. 31. The series also stars Eileen Atkins, Ian McNeice, Jessica Ransome, Joe Absolom, Selina Cadell, and Caroline Catz as the doctor’s memorable wife.

This week, Shudder dropped the trailer for its new series “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans,” streaming on Oct. 25. Set in a drag underworld, drag icons compete for a $100,000 prize and the first “Dragula Titans” crown.

Watch “The Boulet Brotehrs’ Dragula: Titans” trailer:

A new docuseries “The Montaners” will stream Nov. 9 on Disney+. It follows the Montaners family — Ricardo, Marlene, Mau, Ricky and Evaluna — and their partners. The family has become a social-media hit, as Ricardo Montaner has been a stalwart of Latin music since the 1970s.