Streaming News Round-Up: ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Releases Season 2 Trailer, ‘The D’Amelio Show’ Renewed

This week, Disney+ released the Season 2 trailer for its animated hit series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch.” The new season of the “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” sequel premieres on Jan. 4, 2023 and follows a squad of elite clone troopers with genetic mutations known as the Bad Batch. After the fall of the Republic, the crew takes on daring mercenary missions as their galaxy adventures continue. Like the first, Season 2 will consist of 16 episodes.

Watch the “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” trailer:

“The D’Amelio Show” got a 10-episode Season 3 renewal from Hulu this week. The second season premiered on Sept. 28 and all 10 episodes are now streaming. The show follows the social-media famous D’Amelio family and its two daughters, Dixie and Charli, as they navigate their public and private lives.

Peacock will drop 10 episodes of a new reality competition series “The Traitors” on Jan. 12. Hosted by Alan Cumming and set in a Scottish Highlands castle, 20 reality stars compete for a $250,000 prize. But three of the contestants are “traitors” who want to steal the prize from the others, deemed “the faithful.”

The streamer is also gearing up for “Paul T. Goldman,” a comedy series debuting Jan. 1 with three episodes. The director of “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” Jason Woliner has been shooting the series for over a decade. It’s a bizarre story of one guy, a bad marriage, and the subsequent, often criminal, fallout; or what Woliner calls “equal parts fascinating, hilarious, shocking, and often weirdly moving.”

Check out the trailer for “Paul T. Goldman”:

British actor Hugh Grant will have a guest role in the HBO drama “The Palace,” which stars Kate Winslet. The two previously appeared together in 1996’s “Sense and Sensibility.” The new show focuses on an authoritarian regime under fire. No further details have been released about Grant’s participation, but Matthias Schoenaerts and Andrea Riseborough will also be featured in the series.

The four-part drama “Litvinenko” will be available to stream on Dec.16 via AMC+ and Sundance Now. David Tennant portrays Alexander Litvinenko, the former Russian KGB officer whose death from Polonium-210 poisoning in November 2006 triggered a high-level investigation by the UK’s Metropolitan Police. The series is written by George Kay, who created the crime thriller “Lupin,” which runs on Netflix.

Trevor Noah exited his post as the host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” Dec. 8, but a slew of celebrities will take his chair until a permanent replacement is found. This week the cable comedy channel announced that Chelsea Handler, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, former U.S. Senator Al Franken, and Leslie Jones will all take turns leading the show. Noah’s replacement won’t begin until the fall of next year, but the first post-Noah show will air on Jan. 17.

You can stream episodes of “The Daily Show” the next day on Paramount+.

EPIX Now — soon to be known as MGM+ — released the trailer for the third season of “Godfather of Harlem.” Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) is still fighting for control of Harlem, pitting his forces against the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem. The new season begins Jan. 15.

Watch the “Godfather of Harlem” trailer: