Streaming News Round-Up: Thanksgiving Day Parade on 2 Streamers, Marc Maron Comedy Special, ‘Monster High’ Renewed

On Thursday, Peacock will be streaming NBC’s coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the second year. The streamer will also have its own float, featuring a musical performance from the stars of the service’s original series “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin,” co-starring Adam Devine and Sarah Hyland, who earlier paired up in the broadcast hit “Modern Family.”

CBS’s coverage of the festivities is also streamable on Paramount+. The service’s Premium subscription plan lets viewers watch the parade from their local affiliate.

Sign Up $4.99+ / month peacocktv.com Get Peacock Premium for JUST $0.99 a Month For 12 Months with Code: SAVEBIG. Limited Time Offer. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply.

Actor and comedian Marc Maron, host of the podcast “WTF With Marc Maron,” is debuting a stand-up special on HBO Max next year. It will feature all-new material, taped in front of a live audience at New York City’s Town Hall on Dec. 8. Maron starred in Netflix’s drama “GLOW,” as well as his IFC series “Maron.”

Sign Up $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Through November 28, Get 3 Months of HBO Max with Ads For JUST $1.99/mo. (normally $9.99)

Nickelodeon renewed the original animated series “Monster High” for a 20-episode second season after its Season 1 debuted in October. The show follows teenage monsters Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Frankie Stein, and Deuce Gorgon as they discover who they are and embrace their differences at Monster High.

The streamer is also premiering “Rubble & Crew,” an animated spinoff of the preschool hit “PAW Patrol.” The 26-episode first season kicks off in February. Both animated series will stream on Paramount+.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: BRAVO.

Tubi acquired the U.S. streaming rights to the supernatural thriller “Bed Rest” starring Melissa Barrera (“Scream”). In the film, Julia (Barrera) is ordered bed rest for her pregnancy, but her peace is short-lived. Soon, ghostly experiences begin to occur, and Julia must protect herself from terrifying forces. The film is written and directed by Lori Evans Taylor (“Final Destination 6”).

Starting at 12 noon ET on Thanksgiving, Pluto TV turns the cameras on Tom Hanks. It features five of his movies, including his 1995 Oscar-winning performance in “Forrest Gump.” The other Hanks’ films to air on the free streamer include the searing military drama “Saving Private Ryan,” “The Great Buck Howard,” “Orange County,” and “A League of Their Own,” which was recently remade as a TV series for Prime Video.

A new channel, CraftsyTV, is now available on Plex, providing original programming for craft enthusiasts. Viewers can see educational, informative, and entertaining content in various creative categories, such as knitting, quilting, baking, sewing, painting, and crocheting.