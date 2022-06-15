Streaming News Round-Up: ‘The Boys’ Renewed for Season 4, ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Gets Title
Despite Season 3 still airing through July 8, Amazon Prime Video has already announced that “The Boys” will return for a fourth season. The dark comedy adventure series centers on vigilantes who rise up against the corrupt conglomerate Vought and its army of morally depraved “superheroes.” The series is based on the cult comics from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The show’s twisted brand of comedy and commentary have earned it legions of fans.
Catch up with the Season 3 trailer of “The Boys”
Upcoming shows and deals:
- Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” hit will premiere the first of its planned sequels on Netflix this holiday season. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” will again star Daniel Craig as suave, Southern detective Benoit Blanc in an Agatha Christie-style mystery. Johnson has teased that the second incarnation will be a completely different story than the original, which took place in Maine among a dysfunctional family desperate for money. “Glass Onion” boasts a new cast of stars including Kate Hudson and Edward Norton.
- Apple TV+ will stream the upcoming Colin Farrell genre-bending drama “Sugar.” No story details are available yet, but the streamer describes it as a “moving, character-driven science-fiction drama.” In the series, Farrell reportedly plays a Los Angeles private detective. The actor recently portrayed The Penguin in “The Batman” on the big screen, a role that he will return to for an upcoming HBO Max series.
- The Welsh crime drama “Hidden” gets a third and final season starting June 20 on Acorn TV, part of AMC’s collection of streamers. A killer is terrorizing North Wales as DCI Cadi John and DS Vaugh dive into a new investigation.
- Free streaming service Pluto TV has launched a 24/7 channel dedicated to all things Transformers. The channel — aptly called Transformers TV — will continuously stream over 200 hours of content that is more than meets the eye, including such fan favorites as “Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures,” “Transformers: Prime,” and “Transformers: Robots in Disguise.”
Cinedigm announced it acquired all North American rights to the emotional, family drama “We Are Gathered Here Today” directed by Paul Boyd and starring Danny Huston. The film will stream on the Dove Channel beginning on August 16. The story focuses on a man dying in the hospital from Covid and the only contact that he can have with his family is via Zoom. And as they talk, secrets are revealed.
Star Media’s streaming service, LAVA, which targets Russian speakers, is now available on Vizio TVs.
Vizio users have access to popular Russian movies and TV series on LAVA, including “Detective Anna,” “The Dawns Here Are Quiet” and “The Romanovs.” Most of the productions are available dubbed and subtitled in six or more languages, including English, Spanish, French and Portuguese. LAVA has both AVOD and SVOD options.