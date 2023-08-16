Streaming News Roundup: Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro,’ Netflix’s ‘Scott Pilgrim’ Anime, and More

Netflix’s Releases First Trailer for “Maestro”

The orchestra is warmed up, the baton is raised, and “Maestro” is ready to begin. Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic, co-written by, directed by, and starring Bradley Cooper as the famed conductor.

The feature will chronicle the lifelong relationship between Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (played by Carey Mulligan) as he rose to fame as America’s first native-born, world-renowned conductor.

Watch the “Maestro” trailer below:

Cooper and Mulligan star opposite Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Matt Bomer, Sam Nivola, Michael Urie, Gideon Glick, and more.

“Maestro” will arrive in select theaters on Nov. 22 and on Netflix on Dec. 20.

“The Woman in the Wall” Trailer Released

Showtime has released the first-look trailer for “The Woman in the Wall,” starring Ruth Wilson and Daryl McCormick.

The six-part BBC One psychological drama, which will premiere in the United States on Showtime and on the Paramount+ with Showtime plan, examines the legacy of one of Ireland’s most shocking scandals: the Magdalene Laundries, asylums run on Roman Catholic orders that held women who had had sex outside of wedlock.

Wilson plays Lorna, a woman with a long history of trauma-based sleepwalking that stretches back to her time spent in the Laundries, who wakes up to find a dead body of a woman in her house that she does not recollect.

Watch the “The Woman in the Wall” trailer below:

Wilson and McCormack will star opposite Abby Fitz, Simon Delaney, Chizzy Akudolu, Lynn Rafferty, Hilda Fay, Fiona Browne, and more.

An official premiere date for “The Woman in the Wall” has yet to be announced.

Prime Video Lands “The Kidnapping Day” Series

Prime Video continues to beef up its international offerings as the strike continues and has announced the acquisition of the Korean drama series “The Kidnapping Day.”

Based on the Korean novel of the same name, the story follows a father-turned-clumsy kidnapper and a genius child working together to uncover the truth behind a series of murders and mysteries. Yoon Kye-sang, Park Sung-hoon, Yoo Na, and Kim Shin-rock will lead the series.

The 12-episode black comedy thriller series will be available weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays starting on Sept. 13.

“Neighbours” Revival Gets First Trailer

Amazon Freevee has released the first official trailer for the new chapter of the hit Australian soap opera “Neighbours,” which will return to TVs and streaming devices on Sept. 18.

The long-running series, which focuses on the lives, loves, and challenges of the residents on Ramsay Street in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough, debuted in 1985 and ran until 2022, launching the careers of many household names, such as Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce, and Russell Crowe, during its three-decade initial run.

Watch the “Neighbours” trailer below:

Now, the revival will pick up two years after the finale. Alan Fletcher, Annie Jones, Candice Leask, Emerald Chan, Georgie Stone, Jackie Woodburne, Lloyd Will, Lucinda Armstrong Hall, Lucinda Cowden, Marley Williams, Naomi Rukavina, Rebekah Elmaloglou, Riley Bryant, Ryan Moloney, Sara West, Shiv Palekar, Stefan Dennis, Tim Kano, and Xavier Molyneux will star as series regulars with Pearce, Mischa Barton, Melissa Bell, and more appearing in guest starring roles.

The series will release new episodes every Monday through Thursday at 7 a.m. BST on Freevee in the U.S. and the United Kingdom. (The series will be released on Prime Video in Canada, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand.)

First Teaser for Netflix’s Anime “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” Out Now

“Scott Pilgrim” is back in living color at Netflix, which has just released the first trailer for its anime series adaptation “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.”

Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are back to reprise their roles from 2010’s “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” as they voice Scott and Ramona, respectively. The series will give a new look to the film and graphic novel series by Bryan Lee O’Malley, which centers on Scott Pilgrim, who meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, but must first defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her… and then, things get even more complicated.

Watch the “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” trailer below:

Satya Bhabha, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman, and Ellen Wong make up the all-star voice cast opposite Cera and Winstead.

“Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” will arrive on Netflix on Nov. 17.

New Trailer for Prime Video’s “Harlen Coben’s Shelter”

Days ahead of its premiere, Prime Video has released the last trailer for the upcoming eight-part thriller series “Harlan Coben’s Shelter.”

Based on the first book of the Mickey Bolitar YA novel series by Coben, the story follows Mickey Bolitar after the sudden death of his father leads him to start a new life in Kasselton, New Jersey, where he quickly finds himself tangled in the mysterious disappearance of a new student at his school, Ashley Kent, which leads to uncovering unimaginable secrets within their quiet suburban community. With the help of his friends, Mickey begins to pull at the threads of Kasselton to find a dark underground that may hold the answers to decades of questions, including Mickey’s own family history.

Watch the “Shelter” trailer below:

Jaden Michael, Constance Zimmer, Abby Corrigan, Sage Linder, Adrian Greensmith, Brian Altemus, and more lead the series.

“Shelter” will premiere worldwide on Prime Video on Aug. 18 with its first three episodes, followed by weekly episode drops every Friday.

Final Trailer for “Every Body” Documentary

The final trailer for the new Focus Features documentary “Every Body” has arrived ahead of its Peacock exclusive premiere on Aug. 18.

Watch the “Every Body” trailer below:

The feature documentary, told through exclusive footage, talking-head interviews, and more, tells the stories of three intersex individuals who have moved from childhoods marked by shame, secrecy, and non-consensual surgeries to thriving adulthoods: actor and screenwriter River Gallo, political consultant Alicia Roth Weigel, and Ph.D. student Sean Saifa Wall. Together, the individuals are part of the greater whole of a fast-growing global movement advocating for a greater understanding of the intersex community and an end to unnecessary surgeries.