Streaming News Roundup: ‘Gen V,’ ‘Expats,’ ‘May December’ Release Trailers, Eddie Murphy Christmas Movie Announced

“May December” Releases Teaser

Netflix has released a teaser for Todd Haynes’ latest drama “May December,” starring Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, and Charles Melton.

The romantic drama takes place 20 years after a notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation and a married couple (Moore, Melton) buckles under the pressure when an actor (Portman) arrives to do research for a film about their past.

Watch the teaser for “May December”:

“May December” will be available on Netflix in the United States and Canada on Dec. 1.

Prime Video Releases “Expats” First Look

First-look photos are here for Prime Video’s highly anticipated “Expats.” The six-part limited series, based on the bestseller “The Expatriates” by Janice Y. K. Lee, is set in Hong Kong, 2014, and centers on the three American women—Margaret (Nicole Kidman), Hilary (Sarayu Blue), and Mercy (Ji-young Yoo)—whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy, exploring privilege and where the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred.

Lulu Wang directs an ensemble cast of Kidman, Blue, Yoo, Brian Tee, and Jack Huston.

“Expats” is set to premiere in 2024.

Christmas comes early at Prime Video, which has just announced a premiere date for the Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross-starred holiday comedy “Candy Cane Lane.”

The film will be released globally on Dec. 1 and also stars Jillian Bell, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, D.C. Young Fly, and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes.

“Candy Cane Lane” follows Chris, a man determined to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest. When he inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Bell) to improve his chances of winning, she casts a spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life and wreaks holiday havoc on the whole town. Chris, his wife Carol (Ellis Ross), and their family must race against the clock to break the curse and save Christmas.

Netflix Drops “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” Cast, Teaser, and Key Art

Twenty-three years after “Chicken Run” became the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time, its long-awaited sequel “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” will come to Netflix on Dec. 15, and the streamer has released the teaser trailer, key art, and cast list for the second installment.

The sequel’s cast will be led by Thandiwe Newton and also star Zachary Levi, Bella Ramsey, Imelda Staunton, Lynn Ferguson, David Bradley, Jane Horrocks, Romesh Ranganathan, Daniel Mays, Josie Sedgwick-Davies, and Nick Mohammed.

Watch the teaser for “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget”:

In “Dawn of the Nugget,” Ginger (Newton) has finally found he rdream: a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world with Rocky (Levi) and their new hatchling Molly (Ramsey). But Ginger must put her hard-won freedom behind as mainland hickens face a new and terrible threat.

Prime Video Releases Official “Gen V” Trailer

A whole new cast of superheroes has arrived in Prime Video’s new official trailer for its “The Boys” spinoff series “Gen V.”

“Gen V” will explore the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V and that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given. When the school’s secrets come to light, its students will have to come to grips with the type of heroes they are going to become.

Watch the trailer for “Gen V”:

Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi will star, with “The Boys” actors Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne reprising their roles.

“Gen V” premieres on Prime Video with its first three episodes on Sept. 29, followed by weekly episodes until its finale on Nov. 3.

“The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial” Gets U.S. Streaming Premiere

William Friedkin’s last film, “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial,” will receive its U.S. streaming premiere next month on Paramount+ with Showtime.

The courtroom drama will arrive to the platform on Oct. 6, followed by a linear release on Showtime on Oct. 8. The story revolves around the trial of a young first Officer for orchestrating a mutiny on a U.S. Navy minesweeper operating in the Persian Gulf in 2022 who he becomes convinced that its veteran disciplinarian captain is mentally ill.

The late, great director best known for “The Exorcist,” died last month at the age of 87. “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial” just had its Out of Competition world premiere at the Venice Film Festival this past weekend.

The ensemble cast stars Kiefer Sutherland, Lance Reddick, Jason Clarke, Jake Lacy, Monica Raymund Lewis Pullman, Jay Duplass, and Tom Riley.

Prime Video Releases “Wilderness” Trailer

A little over a week before its debut, Prime Video has released the official trailer for the upcoming thriller series “Wilderness.”

The new series comes from the United Kingdom and stars Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson Cohen as a British couple who seem to have it all—a rock-solid marriage and a glamorous new life in New York—until Liv learns about her husband’s infidelity. But the lies don’t stop there.

Watch the trailer for “Wilderness”:

“Wilderness” also stars Marsha Stephanie Blake, Jake Foy, Ashley Benson, Vanessa Walsh, Eric Balfour, Claire Rushbrook, and more. Marnie Dickens created and wrote the series based on the B.E. Jones novel of the same name. It will debut globally on Prime Video on on Sept. 15.