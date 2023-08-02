Streaming News Roundup: ‘Loki,’ ‘The Morning Show,’ ‘Spy Kids: Armageddon,’ and More

Disney+ Releases “Loki” Season 2 Trailer

The trickster god is back with even more up his sleeve. Disney+ has released the official trailer for its original Marvel series “Loki,” starring Tom Hiddleston.

Set after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” “Loki” follows the god of mischief as he works with the Time Variance Authority to track down superhero variants stoking chaos in different timelines of the multiverse.

Watch the “Loki” Season 2 trailer below:

Season 2 will pick up where Season 1 left off, with the titular antihero stuck in a reality he does not recognize after the multiverse was ravaged by the death of He Who Remains. This season will see the return of Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius and will also star recent Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”) and “Game of Thrones” star Kate Dickie. Other returning actors include Eugene Cordero, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Tara Strong, Rafael Casal, and more.

The six-episode second season of “Loki” is set to debut on Disney+ on Friday, Oct. 6.

Apple TV’s “The Morning Show” Releases Season 3 Teaser

Pour yourself a cup of coffee and get yourself ready for Season 3 of Apple TV+’s Emmy-winning drama “The Morning Show.” The streamer has released a teaser for the highly anticipated junior season of the series, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

The 10-episode third season will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, Sept. 13, with weekly Wednesday episode releases through Nov. 8.

In Season 3, the future of the hit morning show and the United Broadcast Association will be thrown into question when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. As a result, unexpected alliances will be formed, private truths will be weaponized, and core values will be confronted— in and out of the newsroom.

Watch the Season 3 teaser for “The Morning Show” below:

The series has already received an early Season 4 renewal. Aniston and Witherspoon lead the star-studded ensemble cast that includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie, and Julianna Margulies.

“Invasion” Season 2 Trailer Is Here

Apple TV+ has also released the Season 2 trailer for its epic sci-fi series “Invasion” from Oscar nominee Simon Kinberg (“The Martian”).

The second season will make its global premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 23, with each of its 10 episodes scheduled to be released weekly every Wednesday through Oct. 25.

The suspenseful character-driven drama follows an alien invasion from different perspectives around the world. Season 2 will pick up months after the events of Season 1 as aliens advance their attacks into an all-out war against the humans.

Watch the “Invasion” Season 2 trailer below:

“Invasion” stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland, and Tara Moayedi, with Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor, and Naian González Norvind joining the sophomore season.

Twelve years after the franchise’s most recent film installment, “Spy Kids” is back! Netflix has released a date announcement teaser of the franchise reboot “Spy Kids: Armageddon” with the new film set to arrive on the streamer on Friday, Sept. 22.

Franchise creator Robert Rodriguez returns to write and direct the film, which center on the children of the world’s greatest secret agents who must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world after unwittingly helping a powerful game developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology.

Watch the “Spy Kids: Armageddon” teaser below:

Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Everly Carganilla, Connor Esterson, Billy Magnussen, and D. J. Cotrona will lead the cast.

ALLBLK Will Release “The Hustle Of @617MikeBiv” Documentary in August

A new documentary exploring the life and career of Grammy winner Michael L. Bivins will come to ALLBLK later this month. The world premiere of “The Hustle Of @617MikeBiv” will stream exclusively on the platform beginning Thursday, Aug. 24.

Watch the “The Hustle Of @617MikeBiv” trailer below:

From his beginnings as a young basketball player with dreams of the NBA to becoming a founding member of New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe, the highly anticipated documentary will track the success of the hip-hop gamechanger and feature interviews with Jay-Z, Bobby Brown, Snoop Dogg, DMC, Doug E. Fresh, Magic Johnson, and more.

Paramount+ Releases Trailer for “Reinventing Elvis: The ‘68 Comeback” Documentary

1968 was a very good year to be the king, and 65 years later, the comeback heard ‘round the world is getting the docu-treatment at Paramount+. The streamer has released the official trailer for “Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback,” which will come to the platform on Tuesday, Aug. 15 in the United States and on Wednesday, Aug. 16 in its international markets.

Watch the “Reinventing Elvis: The ‘68 Comeback” trailer below:

Featuring interviews with experts and in-person witnesses, as well as cover performances of Elvis classics from contemporary musicians such as Darius Rucker, Maffio, and more, the feature-length documentary will take a look at Presley’s 1968 NBC comeback special, revealing what really happened behind the scenes of the most-watched television event of the year, with nearly half of the entire TV-watching audience tuned in to see Elvis Presley in a performance that reinvigorated his career and changed the pop-culture landscape forever.

Supreme Court Docu-Series “Deadlocked” Coming to Showtime and Paramount+

A little over a year after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, Showtime will put the Court under the lens to look at just exactly how we got here in the past 60 years.

“Deadlocked: How America Shaped The Supreme Court,” a four-part docuseries from Dawn Porter (“John Lewis: Good Trouble”) which will trace the modern history of the Supreme Court and examines the people, decisions, and confirmation battles that have shaped the Court, will make its streaming debut on Paramount+ on Friday, Sept. 22, airing later on Showtime at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch the “Deadlocked: How America Shaped The Supreme Court” trailer below:

From the progressive decisions of the 1950s heralded by Chief Justice Earl Warren to the historic confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to last year’s effective reversal of Roe v. Wade, “Deadlocked” will look at how the Court’s ideological balance has shifted to reflect the hopes, fears, and prejudices of the country’s citizens.