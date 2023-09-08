Streaming News Roundup: ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,’ Emma Corrin-Led ‘A Murder at the End of the World,’ and More

Run for the hills: Apple TV+ has dropped the first teaser and announced the release date for its highly anticipated “Monarch Legacy of Monsters.”

The 10-episode sci-fi series based on Legendary’s Monsterverse is set to premiere globally on the streamer on Nov. 17 with its first two episodes, followed by one episode every Friday through Jan. 12.

Watch the “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” teaser below:

“Monarch Legacy of Monsters” will take place after the battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and will track two siblings following in their father’s footsteps as they uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch.

Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski will lead the cast.

Paramount+ Releases First “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” Teaser

Paramount+ has debuted the first teaser trailer for its upcoming anthology series “Lawmen: Bass Reeves,” starring David Oyelowo.

“Lawmen” will follow legendary lawmen and outlaws in the Wild West with the first season focused on Reeves, known as the greatest frontier hero in American history who worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.

The eight-episode first season will feature Oyelowo, Shea Whigham, Garrett Hedlund, Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Grantham Coleman, Tosin Morohunfola, Dale Dickey, Rob Morgan, Ryan O’Nan, Margot Bingham Mo Brings Plenty, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley and Bill Dawes.

Watch the “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” teaser below:

“Lawmen: Bass Reeves” will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ with two episodes on Sunday, Nov. 5.

New HBO Original Docuseries “Savior Complex” Due Later This Month

HBO has announced the debut of the three-part Original docuseries “Savior Complex.”

The first episode will arrive on the premium cabler on Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with episodes two and three airing the following night. All three episodes will be available to stream on Max on Sept. 26 at 9 p.m.

Watch the “Savior Complex” trailer below:

The latest from Emmy-winning filmmaker Jackie Jesko, “Savior Complex” chronicles the controversial story of Renee Bach, a young American missionary who followed what she believed to be her calling to set up a charity for malnourished children in Jinja, Uganda. Years later, shocking allegations came to light that Bach who had no medical qualifications, was treating the children herself. Now, the series addresses the wider questions around “white saviorism” and the intersection of race, religion, and power.

FX Releases “A Murder at the End of the World” Trailer

FX has released the trailer for its upcoming limited mystery series “A Murder at the End of the World,” due out this fall.

Emma Corrin leads the cast as Darby Hart, an amateur sleuth and backer who is one of eight guests invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a retreat at a remote location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use her skills to prove it was murder before the killer takes another life.

Watch the “A Murder at the End of the World” trailer below:

After an initial delay due to the continuation of the writers and actors strike, the series will debut on FX and Hulu on Nov. 14. Brit Marling, Clive Owen, Harris Dickenson, Alice Braga, Jermaine Fowler, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Edoardo Ballerini, Pegah Ferydoni, Ryan J. Haddad, and Javed Khan make up the rest of the main cast.

“Spy Kids: Armaggedon” Gets First Full Official Trailer

After multiple teasers, Netflix’s “Spy Kids” revival film “Spy Kids: Armageddon” has released its first full official trailer.

The first entry in the franchise since 2012’s “Spy Kids: All the Time in the World,” “Armaggedon” will center on the children of the world’s greatest secret agents who must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world after unwittingly helping a powerful game developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology.

Watch the “Spy Kids: Armaggedon” trailer below:

Franchise creator Robert Rodriguez returns to write and direct the film, which stars Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Everly Carganilla, Connor Esterson, Billy Magnussen, and D. J. Cotrona. “Spy Kids: Armaggedon” will arrive on Netflix on Sept. 22.

Apple TV+ Orders First German Series

Apple TV+ is finally following in the footsteps of its competitors and has given the greenlit its first German series, the dark comedy “Where’s Wanda?”

Written by Oliver Lansley, the series tells the story of Dedo (played by Axel Stein) and Carlotta Klatt (Heike Makatsch), who are desperate to locate their missing daughter months after her disappearance. When the police fail to find her, they take matters into their own hands and discover that behind closed doors, none of their neighbors are who they pretend to be.

“Where’s Wanda” also features a German ensemble cast that includes Lea Drinda, Leo Simon, Palina Rojinski, and Nikeata Thompson.