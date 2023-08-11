Streaming News Roundup: Netflix’s ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ Premiere Date, ‘One Piece’ Fan Events, More

Netflix has shared the first look and premiere date for its highly anticipated miniseries adaptation of “The Fall of the House of the Usher.” The latest from Mike Flanagan (“The Haunting of Hill House,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” “Midnight Mass,”) the horror series is based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, where ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power, but past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth.

The ensemble cast includes Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Michael Trucco, T’Nia Miller, Paola Nuñez, Henry Thomas, Kyleigh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Daniel Jun, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd, Annabeth Gish, Igby Rigney, and Robert Longstreet.

The eight-episode series will premiere in full on Netflix on Thursday, Oct. 12, just in time for your Halloween horror binging.

Hulu’s “Spellbound” Premiere Announced

From the team behind the Hulu Original series “Find Me in Paris,” the Paris Opera Ballet School is once again the setting for “Spellbound,” a whimsical new Hulu Original series coming this Thursday, Aug. 31.

The 13-episode series follows 15-year-old Cece Parker Jones, who relocates from a small town in the United States to France to study at the prestigious ballet school, where things turn upside down when she discovers a book of family spells in the back room of her Aunt Ginger’s apothecary.

Watch the “Spellbound” trailer below:

Hailey Melody Romain leads the cast as Cece opposite Margherita Barbieri, Abigail O’Regan, Sam Darius, Zac Gabriel Werb, Etienne Moana, Imogen Mackie Walker, Gomolémo Tsagaé, Cameron James King, Rik Young, Raven Dauda, Malou Beauvoir, and Charles Baker.

Season 2 of “The Pact” Out Later This Month

The Sundance Now Exclusive anthology series “The Pact” returns for its second season on Thursday, Aug. 31 with two episodes that will be available on both the Sundance Now and AMC+ platforms, followed by weekly episode drops every Thursday through Sept. 28.

The new six-part season will feature a new cast as social worker Christine (Rakie Ayola) and her adult children, Will (Lloyd Everitt), Jamie (Aaron Anthony), and Megan (Mali Ann Rees), are trying to move on after the tragic death of their brother Liam when their lives are turned upside down when a stranger, Connor (Jordan Wilks), arrives in town claiming an extraordinary connection.

Watch the trailer for Season 2 of “The Pact” below:

Season 2 will also feature Aaron Anthony, Lisa Palfrey, Jacob Ifan, Rebekah Murrell, Kristy Phillips, Matthew Gravelle, Elizabeth Berrington, Steven Mackintosh, and more.

Netflix Orders “Toxic Town” Miniseries

Netflix has given a limited series commission to screenwriter and playwright Jack Thorne (“His Dark Materials”) for “Toxic Town,” a four-part series based on the real-life story of the Corby poisonings, one of the United Kingdom’s biggest environmental scandals.

“Toxic Town” will follow the trail of three mothers who take on “a David and Goliath fight for justice” toward the landmark case that established a link between atmospheric toxic waste and birth defects after decades of environment waste from Corby Steelworks.

Netflix announced the news via social media on Thursday along with the cast announcement: Jodie Whittaker, Robert Carlyle, Aimee Lou Wood, Rory Kinnear, and Brendan Coyle will lead the series, which will go into production in the U.K. later this month.

Netflix Announces Worldwide “ONE PIECE” Events

Straw Hats unite— worldwide! Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere on Aug. 31, Netflix has announced multiple fan celebrations and screenings around the world for the live-action series adaptation of the hit manga “ONE PIECE.”

The string of events will begin on Aug. 24 at a fan celebration on the Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles and continue throughout France, Indonesia, Japan, Italy, Philippines, Thailand, Germany, Brazil, and Mexico through Aug. 31.

Aug. 24: Los Angeles, United States (Fan Celebration)

Los Angeles, United States (Fan Celebration) Aug. 29: Paris, France (Premiere)

Paris, France (Premiere) Aug. 30: Jakarta, Indonesia (Fan Celebration)

Jakarta, Indonesia (Fan Celebration) Aug. 30: Tokyo, Japan (Special Screening)

Tokyo, Japan (Special Screening) Aug. 30: Milan, Italy (Fan Celebration) Aug. 30: Metro Manila, Philippines (Fan Celebration)

Metro Manila, Philippines (Fan Celebration) Aug. 31: Bangkok, Thailand (Fan Celebration)

Bangkok, Thailand (Fan Celebration) Aug. 31: Germany (Virtual Watch Party)

Germany (Virtual Watch Party) Aug. 31: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Fan Celebration)

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Fan Celebration) Aug. 31: Mexico City, Mexico (Fan Festival)

Based on Japan’s bestselling manga series of all time by Eiichiro Oda, the legendary high-seas adventure “ONE PIECE” follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. and sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, one piece to become King of the Pirates.

Watch the “ONE PIECE” trailer below:

The live-action adaptation will star Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

Disney+ To Launch Ad-Supported Subscription Offering In Several Countries

Disney+’s ad-supported subscription is going global. After a successful launch in the U.S., the House of Mouse streamer will expand its new plan to Canada and several countries across Europe beginning Nov. 1.

The new ad-supported plans will start at £4.99/€5.99 per month in EMEA and $7.99/month in Canada and will include everything Hulu customers have come to expect, such as exclusive originals and library content, multiple profiles, concurrent viewing, and HQ video.

The global expansion also came with the news that subscribers in the U.S. will also have access to a new ad-free bundled subscription plan, starting Sept. 6 that will include Disney+ Premium and Hulu (No Ads) for $19.99/month.