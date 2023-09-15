Streaming News Roundup: ‘One Piece’ Renewal, ‘Big Mouth’ Guest Cast, and More

“One Piece” Gets Season 2 Renewal

Straw hat crew, the journey has only just begun! Netflix has announced its live-action “One Piece” series will be returning for a second season.

Based on Japan’s bestselling manga series of all time by Eiichiro Oda, the legendary high-seas adventure “One PIece” follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. and sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, one piece to become King of the Pirates.

Watch the Season 1 “One Piece” trailer below:

Iñaki Godoy stars as Luffy opposite Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. The ensemble also includes Vincent Regan, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, McKinley Belcher III, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, and Chioma Umeala.

The acclaimed series debuted two weeks ago and has been at the top of Netflix’s weekly top 10 charts since. It currently holds an 85% amongst critics and 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Anthology Series “John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams” Coming to Peacock

Scares and surprises are on the way at Peacock. The streamer has announced “John Carpenter's Suburban Screams,” a six-episode anthology series from the famed filmmaker.

The genre-busting unscripted series will explore “the monstrous evil that lurks beneath the surface of friendly suburbia” in seemingly perfect American towns. In addition to firsthand accounts, the episodes will include cinematic reenactments, personal archives, and local press coverage.

Watch the “John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams” trailer below:

“Suburban Screams” will premiere on Peacock on Friday, Oct. 13, of course.

New “Killers of the Flower Moon” Trailer Out Now

Apple TV+ has released a new official trailer for Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated next feature “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Directed by Scorsese from a script he co-write with Eric and based on the bestselling book of the same name, the Apple Original Film is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of several members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a series of crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror, through the lens of the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone).

Watch the new trailer for “Killers of the Flower Moon” below:

DiCaprio and Gladstone lead the cast opposite Robert De Niro, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, and Tantoo Cardinal.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” will premiere exclusively in theaters on Friday, Oct. 20, followed by its global premiere on Apple TV+, date TBD.

Ready for more? Netflix’s hit adult animated series “Big Mouth” has officially announced its Season 7 premiere date, as well as its guest cast members.

Season 7 of the coming-of-age comedy will see the now-teenage students of Bridgeton Middle School as they make their way to high school, where change is the only constant as they are faced with a new school, plus new friends, adventures, and Hormone Monsters.

Watch the “Big Mouth” Season 7 trailer below:

Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, and Jordan Peele lead the voice cast. This season’s A-list guests will include Megan Thee Stallion, Lupita Nyong’o, Stephanie Beatriz, Zazie Beetz, Padma Lakshmi, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Billy Porter, Rosie Perez, Brian Tyree Henry, Zach Galifianakis, Randall Park, Chloe Fineman, Beck Bennett, Zach Woods, Mark Duplass, Thandiwe Newton, Paul Scheer, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Jon Daly, and Andy Daly. Additionally, Lin-Manuel Miranda will compose an original song.

This will be the penultimate season of the hit series. Netflix renewed it for an eighth and final season earlier this year; is conclusion will make it the streamer’s longest-running original scripted series ever.

“Big Mouth” Season 7 premieres globally on Oct. 20.

Apple TV+’s “For All Mankind” Releases First Look

The critically acclaimed space drama “For All Mankind” is back soon for a fourth season, and Apple TV+ has released the first-look images and trailer for the new season.

Season 4 will be set eight years after the events of the third season, and now, “Happy Valley has expanded its footprint on Mars by turning former foes into partners. Now 2003, the focus of the space program has turned to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars. But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working towards.”

Watch the trailer for Season 4 of “For All Mankind” below:

Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu and Coral Peña will all return for the fourth season along with new series regulars Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern, and Svetlana Efremova.

The 10-episode fourth season will make its global debut on Friday, Nov. 10 followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through Jan. 12.

“Lessons in Chemistry” Trailer Released

Apple TV+ has also revealed the trailer for its upcoming eight-episode limited series adaptation of “Lessons in Chemistry,” starring Brie Larson.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, “Lessons in Chemistry” stars Larson as Elizabeth Zott, whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a 1950s patriarchal society after she is fired from her lab. But “she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives —and the men who are suddenly listening—a lot more than recipes.”

Watch the trailer for “Lessons in Chemistry” below:

Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Kevin Sussman, Patrick Walker, and Thomas Mann will also star in the series. “Lessons in Chemistry” will debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 13 with the first two episodes, followed by a weekly one-episode release through Nov. 24.

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith” Coming in 2024

The long-awaited “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” has finally been given a (vague) premiere date… again.

The Prime Video series will debut in early 2024, as announced by the streamer on Thursday. The spy dramedy has been pushed back multiple times so far, having originally started filming in 2022 with an expected 2023 premiere date.

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”) and Maya Erskine (“PEN15”) will lead the series, which is described as a reimagining of the 2005 film of the same name that starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. It centers on John and Jane Smith, “two strangers who have given up their identities to be thrown together as partners— in espionage and in marriage. Matched by a mysterious agency, each episode follows them on a new mission and new milestone in their relationship. When the cracks begin to show through, they must fight to stay together. Because in this marriage, divorce is not an option.”

Michaela Coel, John Turturro, Paul Dano, Parker Posey, and Wagner Moura will also appear in recurring roles.