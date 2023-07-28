Streaming News Roundup: ‘Only Murders’ Trailer, ‘Lando’ Series Update, ‘The Kardashians’ Premiere Date, More

“Only Murders in the Building” Releases Season 3 Trailer

A whodunit question for the history books: did Meryl Streep kill Paul Rudd? Hulu has released the first trailer for the upcoming third season of its comedy-mystery series “Only Murders in the Building. In addition to its leading sleuth trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, Streep and Rudd join the cast in the season centered on a crime behind the scenes at a Broadway show.

Watch the “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3 trailer below:

The cast also includes Nathan Lane, Michael Cyril Creighton, Vanessa Aspillaga, Tina Fey, Adina Verson, Ryan Broussard, Jackie Hoffman, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, James Caverly, and more. Season 3 will premiere on Hulu on Tuesday, Aug. 8 with weekly releases to follow

“Lando” Series Gets a New Writing Team

Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian in “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

“Lando” is moving out of limbo: two-and-a-half years after its December 2020 announcement, the upcoming Disney+ series has struck a deal with Donald Glover and his brother Stephen Glover to take over as writers of the project. (The deal was reportedly struck before the strike, so all work is pending a larger SAG-AFTRA/WGA and AMPTP deal.) The duo will succeed Justin Simien as the scribes on the “Star Wars” series following the smooth smuggler Lando Calrissian.

It’s still unknown if Glover will reprise his “Solo: A Star Wars Story” portrayal of the character or if the series will cast a new actor. A premiere date is also still unknown at this time.

“Love in Taipei” Trailer Released

Paramount+ has released the first official trailer and key art for the upcoming young adult film “Love in Taipei,” coming to the platform on Thursday, Aug. 10 in the United States and Canada and on Friday, Aug. 11 in the United Kingdom and Australia.

Watch the “Love in Taipei” trailer below:

Based on the best-selling novel “Loveboat, Taipei” by Abigail Hing Wen, the film follows a young American woman who is sent by her parents to a cultural immersion program in Taipei where she begins a new journey of self-discovery and romance. Ashley Liao stars as Ever Wong opposite Ross Butler, Nico Hiraga, Chelsea Zhang, and Cindy Cheung.

“The Righteous Gemstones” Renewed for Season 4

Rejoice, Gemheads: HBO has announced the Season 4 renewal of its hit comedy series “The Righteous Gemstones.” Created by Danny McBride, the series follows a world-famous televangelist family whose spoiled children finally get their wish to take control of the Church and discover their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price. Danny McBride, Adam Devine, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Cassidy Freeman, Tim Baltz, and more star.

Watch the Season 3 “The Righteous Gemstones” trailer below:

The series concludes its nine-episode third season this Sunday, July 30. All episodes are currently available to watch on Max.

Hulu Orders Untitled Wayne Brady & Family Documentary

One of showbiz’s hardest-working funnymen will soon give a glimpse into what life is like when it’s not all work. This week, Hulu announced an untitled docuseries centered on stage and screen star, “Let’s Make a Deal” host, and “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” cast member Wayne Brady and the realities of an unexpected, multihyphenated life. According to the logline, “the series offers an intimate look into his blended family’s personal life, revealing unexpected points of view and values that most people (including his own family) have a hard time understanding.”

A release date has not been announced.

“Telemarketers” Docuseries Comes to HBO

HBO is taking a 20-year deep dive into one of the country’s most hated and most lucrative professions. The three-part docuseries “Telemarketers,” produced by “Uncut Gems” directors Benny and Josh Safdie and “The Righteous Gemstones” creator/star Danny McBride, will debut on HBO and Max in August, chronicling “the darkly comedic, unexpected 20-year journey of two unlikely office buddies, who stumble upon the murky truth behind the work they’ve been doing at a seedy New Jersey call center—persuading people to give money to charities—and vow to expose the crooked American telemarketing industry from within. “

Watch the “Telemarketers” trailer below:

The three-episode “Telemarketers” will debut on HBO and Max on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with new episodes weekly through Sunday, Aug. 27.

“Jigen Daisuke” Coming to Prime Video in October

Prime Video has eyes on its next target: the Amazon streamer has announced it will exclusively premiere the upcoming Amazon Original movie “Jigen Daisuke” in October. The live-action film follows the titular character, the most popular in the long-running Monkey Punch manga and anime series “Lupin III.” Tetsuji Tamayama will star as the cool, loyal, and sorrowful expert marksman and apprentice to Lupin, reprising his role from the 2014 live-action “Lupin III” adaptation.

Tetsuji Tamayama in “Lupin III”

“Jigen Daisuke” will be released worldwide on Prime Video on Friday, Oct. 13.

The cameras are back on for Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie, but did they ever really leave? Hulu has announced the return of “The Kardashians” for its fourth season on Thursday, Sept. 28 with new episodes scheduled to debut every Thursday, documenting the highs and lows of life in the spotlight for America’s most famous family.

Watch the “The Kardashians” Season 4 trailer below: