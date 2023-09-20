Streaming News Roundup: ‘Percy Jackson’ Trailer, ‘Good Burger 2’ Premiere Date

Disney+ Releases “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Trailer

Disney+ has released its first official teaser trailer for the highly anticipated “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” the series adaptation of the beloved Rick Riordan book series.

Walker Scobell stars as the title 12-year-old, a modern demigod who is just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Gover (Aryan Simhadri) and Annabeth (Leah Sava Jefferies), Percy embarks on the adventure of a lifetime.

Watch the trailer for “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” below:

Riordan co-wrote the pilot of the action-adventure series, which will also star Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer and Jessica Parker Kennedy. Guest stars will include Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, Timm Sharp, Dior Goodjohn, Charlie Bushnell, Olivea Morton, Jay Duplass, Lance Reddick, and Timothy Omundson.

The eight-episode first season will premiere on Dec. 20.

Showtime Releases “Fellow Travelers” Sneak Peek

Showtime has dropped an exclusive sneak preview of its upcoming series “Fellow Travelers,” starring Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey, set to debut on the premium cabler on Oct. 27.

Described as an epic love story and political thriller, “Fellow Travelers” will chronicle the clandestine romance between two men in McCarthy-era Washington: Hawkins Fuller, “who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the scenes career in politics,” and Tim Laughin (Bailey), “a young man brimming with idealism and religious faith.” The series takes place over five decades and follow five main characters, including Hawk, Tim, Marcus (Jelani Alladin), Lucy (Allison Williams), and Frankie (Noah J. Ricketts) as they cross paths while facing the obstacles of their collective and individual worlds.

Watch the sneak peek for “Fellow Travelers” below:

The seven-episode miniseries will also feature Linus Roache, Will Brill, Chris Bauer, Erin Neufer, Matt Visser, Christine Horne, and David Tomlinson.

“Fellow Travelers” will be available to watch beginning Oct. 27 on both linear TV and the Paramount+ with Showtime plan.

Paramount+ Sets “Louis Tomlinson: All Of Those Voices” Premiere

Paramount+ is ready to face the music next month: the streamer has announced the premiere date of the feature-length documentary “Louis Tomlinson: All Of Those Voices,” chronicling the life and musical journey of the One Direction superstar-turned-solo artist.

Through never-before-seen home videos and more unseen footage, “All of Those Voices” follows Tomlinson from his days in the mega-boy band to his sold-out 2022 World Tour, showing the highs and lows of superstardom, the trauma of personal tragedy, and more.

Watch the trailer for “Louis Tomlinson: All Of Those Voices” below:

The documentary will premiere exclusively on the service on Oct. 4 in the United States and Canada and on Oct. 5 in international markets.

Welcome back to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger! Paramount+ has announced the premiere date for the long-awaited “Good Burger 2,” the feature-length sequel to the iconic 1990s film starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell.

Thompson and Mitchell reprise their roles as Dexter and Ed as they reunited in present day at the fast food restaurant with a new group of employees. With Dex down on his luck after another of his inventions fails, Ed welcomes him back to the restaurant with open arms and his old job, but as Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet, the fate of Good Burger is once again at risk.

“Good Burger 2” will premiere on Nov. 22 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada and on Nov. 23 in the United Kingdom and Australia with additional international markets to be announced later.

The sequel also stars Lil Rel Howery, Jillian Bell, Kamaia Fairburn, Alex R. Hibbert, Fabrizio Guido, Elizabeth Hinkler, Emily Hinkler, and Anabel Graetz, plus cameos from original film stars Josh Server, Lori Beth Denberg, and Carmen Electra.

“Beckham” Documentary Gets First Trailer

Soccer superstar David Beckham will get the Netflix documentary treatment next month. The streamer has released the first official trailer for the four-part series, which will premiere on Oct. 4 globally.

Watch the trailer for “Beckham” below:

Directed by Oscar winner Fisher Stevens (“The Cove”), “Beckham” follows the player’s meteoric rise from his working-class beginnings in East London to global sports and culture stardom, chronicling his life and career through never-before-seen footage, interviews, and more. The four-parter will offer unprecedented access to David, his wife (and former Spice Girl) Victoria, family, friends, and teammates.

All four parts of “Beckham” will be available to stream upon release.

ESPN App Now Available on VIZIO Smart TVs

As of Sept. 19, the ESPN app, including ESPN+, is now available on VIZIO Smart TVs, offering customers the ability to stream live sports, originals, and on-demand programming from across ESPN platforms.

VIZIO Smart TV users can now access exclusive content, including the critically acclaimed “30 for 30” series; an on-demand library with documentaries like “The Captain,” and much more. All ESPN content is available through the app, including live streaming access to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and more.

The launch also allows users to subscribe to the Disney Trio Bundle, which includes access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, unlocking over 100,000 movie titles, TV episodes, original shows, and sports events.