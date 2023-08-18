Streaming News Roundup: Premiere Dates for ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians,’ ‘Fellow Travelers,’ More

Good gods, the wait is over! Disney+ has revealed the premiere date for its “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” in a new teaser for the highly anticipated series.

The adaptation of the beloved Rick Riordan young adult novels will come to the streamer on Dec. 20 with the first two episodes, followed by weekly drops.

Watch the “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” teaser below:

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” will follow the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy embarks on an adventure to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri play Percy Jackson, Annabeth Chase, and Grover Underwood, respectively. The all-star cast also includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, Megan Mullally, Toby Stephens, Lance Reddick, Jason Mantzoukas, Jay Duplass, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Olivea Morton, Suzanne Cryer, Timm Sharp, and Timothy Omundson.

Showtime has announced a premiere date for its limited series “Fellow Travelers,” starring Matt Bomer.

The series will make its streaming debut on the Paramount+ with Showtime plan in the United States on Oct. 27 before its linear debut on Oct. 29 at 9 p.m. ET.

Watch the “Fellow Travelers” trailer below:

Created by Oscar nominee Ron Nyswaner (“Philadelphia”) and based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Mallon, the epic love story and political thriller chronicles the clandestine romance of two men who meet in McCarthy-era Washington as war is declared on “subversives and sexual deviants.” Jonathan Bailey, Jelani Alladin, Allison Williams, and Noah J. Ricketts co-star with Bomer as their characters’ paths cross “through the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing obstacles in the world and in themselves.”

First-Look at Upcoming Thriller Series “The Couple Next Door”

STARZ has released the first-look photos for the upcoming series “The Couple Next Door.”

Sam Heughan (“Outlander”), Eleanor Tomlinson (“The Outlaws”), Jessica De Gouw (“Pennyworth”), and Alfred Enoch (“How to Get Away with Murder”) lead the six-part dark thriller, which follows Evie (Tomlinson) and Pete (Enoch) as they move into an upscale neighborhood and find themselves in a world of curtain twitching and status anxiety. But soon, they find friendship in the couple next door and get increasingly close until one fateful night changes their lives forever.

The Channel 4 series will be available on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada in 2024 following a run on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom.

Apple TV+ Releases “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” First-Look Photos

Apple TV+ has given life to its upcoming Legendary Entertainment Monsterverse series, announcing its title and releasing the first images from the sci-fi drama.

The 10-episode “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” will take place after the battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and will track two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch.

The series will star Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski.

A release date has yet to be announced.

First Look at Peacock’s “Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain”

It’s all downhill from here for the “Saturday Night Live” comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy, who head up the upcoming Peacock comedy “Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain.”

Produced by Judd Apatow, the adventure follows Ben, Martin, and John, “three childhood friends turned deadbeat co-workers, who fend off hairless bears, desperate park rangers, and a hypocritical cult leader in the hopes of finding a priceless treasure, only to discover that finding the treasure is the easiest part of their journey.”

Please Don’t Destroy trio Martin Herlihy, John Higgins, and Ben Marshall lead the cast opposite Bowen Yang, Meg Stalter, X Mayo, Nichole Sakura, Cedric Yarbrough, Sunita Mani, and Conan O’Brien. John Goodman also serves as the film’s narrator.

New Netflix Sports Documentary To Follow World’s Top Sprinters

Netflix is adding to its growing library of sports documentaries and will create a new track and field-themed series following top sprinters from countries including the United States, Jamaica, the United Kingdom, Ivory Coast, Kenya, and Italy.

According to the series synopsis, the series will “delve deep into the psyches of those elite competitors who train to be the fastest person on the planet. We take an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the high stakes, and mental toughness of the sprinters who devote their entire lives to crossing the finish line in record time, where their professional futures are decided in just fractions of a second.”

The currently untitled series will finish filming shooting at World Championships this month and will premiere on Netflix in Summer 2024.