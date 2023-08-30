Streaming News Roundup: ‘Rustin’ Trailer, ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Renewed, and More

Netflix Releases “Rustin” Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer of the highly anticipated “Rustin,” starring Colman Domingo.

The biopic tells the story of Bayard Rustin, the architect of 1963’s historic March on Washington, serving alongside giants such as Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., Adam Clayton Powell Jr., and Ella Baker as they dared to dream a better world. Per the logline, “He challenged authority, never apologized for who he was, what he believed, or who he desired. And he did not back down. He made history, and in turn, he was forgotten.”

Watch the “Rustin” trailer below:

Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe (“Ma Rainey's Black Bottom”) returns to the streamer to direct the biopic written by Julian Breece and Dustin Lance Black. The film features an all-star cast including Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, CCH Pounder, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Johnny Ramey, Michael Potts, Jeffrey Wright, and Audra McDonald.

“Rustin” will arrive on Netflix on Friday, Nov. 17 after its TIFF premiere and a limited theater run.

Showtime Announces “Heist 88” Premiere

In one month, Showtime and Paramount+ will release “Heist 88,” a new feature inspired by one of the largest bank robberies in United States history.

Two-time Emmy winner Courtney B. Vance will lead the cast as Jeremy Horne, a criminal mastermind with the innate ability to convince anyone to do just about anything who, with the help of four young bank employees, decides to pull one last job before going to prison: steal nearly $80 million.

In addition to Vance, Keesha Sharp, Keith David, Xavier Clyde, Bentley Green, Nican Robinson, and Precious Way will lead the cast.

“Heist 88” will stream exclusively on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME starting on Friday, Sept. 29, and on SHOWTIME Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

30-Day Free Trial $5.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: LIONESS

“The Lincoln Lawyer” Renewed for Season 3

A little less than a month after its Season 2 finale, “The Lincoln Lawyer” has won its case for a third season renewal. The Netflix procedural, which followed Mickey Haller as he runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln and takes on cases big and small in Los Angeles, will return for 10 new episodes based on the “The Gods of Guilt,” the fifth book in Michael Connelly’s “The Lincoln Laywer” series. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Haller), Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), Angus Sampson (Cisco), and Yaya DaCosta (Andrea Freemann) are all expected to return.

Watch the “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 2 trailer below:

“The Lincoln Lawyer” has so far been successful for the streamer. Season 2 brought in 40 million views to date and has landed in the top 10 watched in over 80 countries.

Netflix Releases Official Teaser Trailer for “The Killer”

David Fincher’s latest feature “The Killer” will come to Netflix in November, and the streamer has released the first official teaser trailer.

Based on the graphic novel series of the same name by Alexis Nolent and Luc Jacamon, “The Killer” stars Michael Fassbender as a assassin who, after a fateful near-miss, battles his employers (and himself) on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.

Watch the “”The Killer” trailer below:

Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte, and Tilda Swinton also lead the adaptation. “The Killer” will play in select theaters throughout October and will arrive on Netflix on Friday, Nov. 10.

“Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles” Comes to Prime Video

Prime Video is telling the improbale story of the global sensation “The Wiggles” in an all-new documentary coming to the platform globally on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

The Australian Original “Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles” will celebrate the friends-turned-global entertainment icons, who recorded a one-off album of children’s music in the early 1990s and changed the industry forever. The backstage pass will have you seeing blue, red, yellow, and purple as it leads viewers through the history of the touring group created by Anthony Field, Murray Cook, Greg Page, and Jeff Fat using personal archive footage, interviews, and more.

“The Spiderwick Chronicles” Won’t Move Forward at Disney+

Disney+ has announced it will not move forward with its “The Spiderwick Chronicles” live-action series adaptation. The streamer ordered the series back in November 2021, and production has already been completed.

Based on the series of children’s books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, “The Spiderwick Chronicles” follows the twin brothers Jared and Simon, their sister Mallory, and their mother Helen as they move into their ancestral home and begin to unravel a dark mystery about their great-great-uncle.

Hunter Dillon, Jack Dylan Grazer, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell, Joy Bryant, Mychala Lee and Christian Slater star in the adaptation. It will reportedly be shopped by Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television to find a new home.

“The Spiderwick Chronicles” is the latest casualty at Disney+, either due to low viewership or in response to the current WGA/SAG-AFTRA strike as writers and actors continue to strike in their demand for fair wages. “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.,” “Big Shot,” “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” “The Mysterious Benedict Society,” “National Treasure: Edge of History,” and “Willow” have all been axed by the streamer in recent months.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month ($13 savings).

Prime Video Debuts “One Shot: Overtime Elite” Trailer

Prime Video has released the official trailer for its upcoming six-part docuseries “One Shot: Overtime Elite.”

Watch the “One Shot: Overtime Elite” trailer below:

The character-drive series will center on the Overtime Elite’s (OTE) players and coaches on and off the court, exploring the next generation of basketball stars from around the country, including Amen Thompson and Ausar Thompson, on their individual paths to the NBA Draft.

Prime Video will release all six episodes of “One Shot” on Tuesday, Sept. 5