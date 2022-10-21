Streaming News Roundup: ‘The Crown,’ ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Release Trailers, ‘Big Brunch’ Cooks

“The Crown,” streaming Nov. 9 on Netflix, dropped an epic new trailer ahead of its tumultuous fifth season this week. The season is set in the lat 1980s and early 1990s and sees Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princesses Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) living apart. Charles is embroiled in a tabloid scandal with Camilla Parker-Bowles (Olivia Williams) and pushing for divorce, while Diana embarks on a series of affairs with a heart surgeon and later Dodi Al-Fayed. Plus, Windsor Castle has a massive fire in this period — and the nation debates who should pay to repair it!

After criticism following the initial release of the trailer — most notably from Dame Judi Dench — Netflix has added a disclaimer to the teaser that makes clear that “The Crown” is a “fictional dramatization” of historical events.

Watch the new trailer for “The Crown”:

This week, Netflix also released the trailer for the gripping, German-language adaptation of WWI epic “All Quiet on the Western Front.” The film, considered a frontrunner for multiple Oscar categories, will begin streaming on Oct. 28. In the film, a young 17-year-old German soldier who is initially excited about battle soon confronts the grim, terrifying realities of war. Based on the chilling 1929 novel by German author and war veteran Erich Maria Remarque, the harrowing tale has been made into three separate Hollywood movies. The first was released in 1930 and won two Academy Awards.

Check out the “All Quiet on the Western Front” trailer:

HBO Max is streaming the first three episodes of “The Big Brunch” on Nov. 10. Emmy winner Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) is the host and creator of the new cooking series that highlights 10 undiscovered community-oriented chefs competing for a $300,000 cash prize. Chef Sohla El-Waylly and restaurateur Will Guidara host and judge alongside Levy.

Sign Up $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Through October 30, Get 40% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max Starting at JUST $5.83/mo. Pre-Paid Annually.

Critically acclaimed drama “P-Valley” received its third season order from Starz this week. The hit show, about workers at a Mississippi Delta strip club, is created and produced by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall and is based on her play “Pussy Valley.” Kathryn Busby, president of original programming for Starz, called the show “a love letter to marginalized communities in the American South who rarely see themselves reflected on screen.” Season 2 ended its run in August and all 18 episodes of the series are available to stream with Starz.

Apple TV’s “The Morning Show” has added Natalie Morales (“The Middleman”) to the cast for its upcoming third season. The drama is also adding Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie, Tig Notaro, and Stephen Fry to the series. Morales will play Stella’s (Greta Lee) best friend. In the new season, the show’s headliners — Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon — are confronting a toxic work environment at the UBA network.

In December, comedian Trevor Noah will exit Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” after seven years as host. But he won’t be off the air for long. This week it was announced that his latest comedy special will debut on Netflix on Nov. 22. The comedian’s “I Wish You Would” will be his third stand-up special for the streamer. In the special, Noah tells stories about learning to speak German, the difficulties of modern communication, and his love for curry.