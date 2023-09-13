Streaming News Roundup: ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ Trailer, Anna Kendrick’s ‘Woman of the Hour,’ More

“The Fall of the House of Usher” Official Trailer Out Now

The first official trailer is out for Netflix’s latest horror miniseries “The Fall of the House of the Usher.”

The horror series comes from Mike Flanagan (“The Haunting of Hill House,” “Midnight Mass,”) and is based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, where ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power, but past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth.

Watch the “The Fall of the House of Usher” trailer below:

The ensemble cast includes Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Michael Trucco, T’Nia Miller, Paola Nuñez, Henry Thomas, Kyleigh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Daniel Jun, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd, Annabeth Gish, Igby Rigney, and Robert Longstreet.

The eight-episode series will be available on Netflix on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Prime Video Releases “Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe” Trailer

Prime Video is bringing home the nostalgia for its Canadian viewers. The streamer has announced the premiere date and released the trailer for the upcoming Original documentary “Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe,” based on the life and career of legendary Canadian children’s entertainer Ernie Coombs.

The feature-length documentary will share untold stories and the unique history of “Mr. Dressup,” Canada’s favorite children’s show “which built a legacy of kindness, patience, inclusiveness, and creativity in 4,000 episodes across 29 years on CBC.” Using never-before-seen footage and interviews, “Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe” will catalog Coomb’s career from his early days working with Fred Rogers to his second act touring college campuses, raising children of all walks of life for over four decades.

Watch the “Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe”trailer below:

“Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe” launches exclusively on Prime Video on Oct.1

Paramount+ Releases “Pet Sematary: Bloodlines” Trailer

As Paramount+ prepares to resurrect Stephen King’s “Pet Sematary” franchise with the original horror film “Pet Sematary: Bloodlines,” the streamer has released the official trailer and key art for the upcoming project.

The prequel film is based on the untold chapter from King’s “Pet Sematary” as a young Jud Crandall (played by Jackson White) dreams of leaving behind his hometown of Ludlow, Maine, but soon discovers sinister secrets buried within the town’s confines and is forced to confront his own family history. Banding together with his childhood friends, Jud must fight an ancient evil that has gripped Ludlow since its founding.

Watch the “Pet Sematary: Bloodlines” trailer below:

White will star opposite, Forrest Goodluck, Jack Mulhern, Henry Thomas, Natalie Alyn Lind, Isabella Star LaBlanc, Samantha Mathis, Pam Grier, and David Duchovny.

“Pet Sematary: Bloodlines” will hold its world premiere this month at this year’s Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, before it arrives on Paramount+ on Friday, Oct. 6.

Netflix Acquires Anna Kendrick’s “Woman of the Hour”

Netflix has made the first moves at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), acquiring Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut “Woman of the Hour.”

The acclaimed dark dramedy is based on the true story of a guest on a dating game show who was later revealed to be a serial killer. Kendrick also stars in the feature as real-life contestant Cheryl Bradshaw, who won a date with Rodney Alcala (Daniel Zovatto), a man eventually convicted of killing eight women.

The film will stream on Netflix in the United States and multiple international markets with an official date to be announced later.

Live-Action “The Little Mermaid” Becomes One of Disney+’s Most Watched Debuts

On Disney+, 2023’s live-action “The Little Mermaid” has legs: the recent feature made its streaming debut on the platform this weekend and has already made a big splash, becoming the most viewed Disney movie premiere since “Hocus Pocus 2” and garnering 16 million views in its first five days streaming.

Watch the “The Little Mermaid” trailer below:

Directed by Rob Marshall, the live-action adaptation of the Oscar-winning animated musical starred Halle Bailey as the mermaid Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as the sea witch Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, and more.

“The Little Mermaid” has earned $570 million at the global box office since it premiered in theaters on May 26, making it one of 2023’s top 10 films worldwide to date.

Plex Launches New Channels

Plex has announced the addition of six new live TV channels, joining the 300+ free-to-stream channels in its offerings. Here are the latest joining the platform: