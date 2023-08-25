Streaming News Roundup: ‘The Gilded Age,’ ‘Our Flag Means Death,’ ‘Love Is Blind,’ More

Hoist the banner because Stede and Blackbeard are back! The beloved Max series “Our Flag Means Death” will return for its much-anticipated second season this October with an exact date to be announced later.

The streamer shared the first-look images and announcement of the upcoming season of rom-com series via Vanity Fair this week. The hit series debuted in 2022 and follows Stede Bonnet (played by Rhys Darby), a wealthy man who decides he wants to become a pirate. With his trusty crew, he encounters Captain Blackbeard (Taika Waititi), and as Stede and his crew deal with everything that comes with the infamous pirate’s presence, a great connection is formed between the two captains.

“Our Flag Means Death” also stars and features Ewen Bremmer, David Fane, Nat Faxon, and Con O’Neill. Claudia O’Doherty, Nathan Foad, Vico Ortiz, Joel Fry Matthew Maher, Kristian Nairn, Sama Schutte, Samson Kayo, Leslie Jones, and Minnie Driver.

“The Gilded Age” is upon us… Season 2, to be precise. The Julian Fellowes (“Downton Abbey”) drama series will officially return for eight new episodes this Sunday, Oct. 29 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and Max.

Watch the “The Gilded Age” trailer below:

The star-studded period drama centers on 1880s New York City, the conflicts of both old and new money, and the tribulations of those who have little to none of either type of money. Among other supporting storylines, Season 2 will follow Bertha (played by Carrie Coon) as she challenges Mrs. Astor (Donna Murphy) and the old system to gain a foothold in the elite society.

“The Gilded Age” features an elite cast of stage and screen greats, including Coon, Muprhy, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Ben Ahlers, Michael Cerveris, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Debra Monk, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O’Hara, Patrick Page, Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, Laura Benanti, and many others. The series has already been renewed for a third season.

Prime Video Releases “Kelce” Documentary Trailer

Prime Video has debuted the official trailer for the upcoming sports documentary “Kelce,” due out next month.

The feature-length project intimately follows Philadelphia Eagles team captain and All-Pro center Jason Kelce throughout the 2022 season, his 12th in the pros, as he confronts the big question: when is the time to hang it up? In the midst of the arrival of his third daughter, a successful podcast, and a history-making Super Bowl appearance facing the Kansas City Chiefs (and his brother, Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce), Jason must weigh his options, his love of the game, and his future.

Watch the “Kelce” trailer below:

Spoiler alert: Kelce signed a one-year contract with the Eagles for the 2023 season, but the journey is the point. The documentary will debut on the platform on Tuesday, Sept. 12, two days before the streamer kicks off this year’s Thursday Night Football schedule in Philadelphia.

Netflix Releases “Netflix Stories: Love is Blind” and “Love Is Blind: After the Altar” Trailers

Netflix is offering more ways to fall in love with its hit reality dating competition “Love Is Blind.”

Available on Netflix and via app stores beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 19, the platform is debuting “Netflix Stories: Love is Blind,” a brand new interactive story game based on the hit unscripted series where “players will be able to put themselves in the pods as the newest singles on the series and experience all of the romance in pursuit of true love and self-discovery.”

Watch the “Netflix Stories: Love is Blind” trailer below:

The new interactive experience comes at the same time Netflix has announced the fourth season of “Love is Blind: After the Altar,” which will premiere on Friday, Sept. 1. The newest batch of married couples (and singles) reflect on the past year as the Pod Squad is reunited for a flag football celebration, leaving way to old and new tensions, surprises, and more.

Watch the “Love is Blind:​​ After the Altar” trailer below:

Both “Netflix Stories: Love is Blind” and “Love is Blind: After the Altar” lead up to the highly anticipated Season 5 premiere of “Love is Blind,” which will premiere on Friday, Sept. 22 with weekly episode batch drops through Oct. 13.

Season 2 of “Wolf Like Me” Comes to Peacock in October

Peacock is expecting! The streamer has announced the return of the romantic dramedy series “Wolf Like Me,” starring Isla Fisher and Josh Gad, which will premiere with all seven episodes on Thursday, Oct. 19.

In Season 2, the rhyming couple of Mary (Fisher) and Gary (Gad) face their biggest relationship challenge yet: pregnancy, and all the questions that come with it. When Mary’s former professor, Anton (Edgar Ramirez), suddenly reappears in her life, Mary’s past secrets come to the present, with further questions about the future of Mary and Gary’s relationship coming with them.

Ariel Donoghue, Emma Lung, Anthony Taufa, and Honour Latukefu make up the supporting cast.

Following six Emmy nominations, HBO will catch a third wave with the original docuseries “100 Foot Wave,” renewing the Emmy-winning project for a Season 3.

“100 Foot Wave” follows big wave surfing legend Garrett McNamara and his close circle of family, friends, and fellow surfers in Nazaré, Portugal as they push the boundaries of their sport and the limits of their minds and bodies.

Watch the “100 Foot Wave” Season 2 trailer below:

After its spring debut, Season 2 of the series received six Primetime Emmys nominations, the most for a documentary series this year, including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series. It previously won the Emmy for Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program in its first season.

A Season 3 premiere date has yet to be announced.