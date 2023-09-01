Streaming News Roundup: ‘The Great’ Canceled, ‘Our Flag Means Death’ Premiere Date, More

“The Great” Canceled at Hulu

The reign of “The Great” is over at Hulu. The streamer has officially canceled the series after three seasons, coming as a shock for the fan-favorite alternate history satire.

Watch the “The Great” Season 3 trailer below:

Created by Tony McNamara, “The Great” reimagined the life of Catherine the Great, Russia’s reigning empress from 1762 to 1796. The third season premiered on May 12 and revolved around Catherine (played by Elle Fanning) and her husband Peter III (Nicholas Hoult) working on their marriage.

There’s no word yet if “The Great” will be shopped at other networks and streamers.

A week after HBO announced its hit comedy series “Our Flag Means Death” would return to Max in October, the rom-com has been given an official premiere date.

Season 2 of the Taikia Waititi and Rhys Darby-starred series will debut with three episodes on Thursday, Oct. 5 on Max with two episodes weekly leading up to the season finale on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Watch the “Our Flag Means Death” teaser below:

The hit series debuted in 2022 and loosely follows the story of Stede Bonnet (Darby), a wealthy man who decides he wants to become a pirate. With his trusty crew, he encounters Captain Blackbeard (Waititi), and as Stede and his crew deal with everything that comes with the infamous pirate’s presence, a great connection is formed between the two captains.

“Our Flag Means Death” also stars and features Ewen Bremmer, David Fane, Nat Faxon, and Con O’Neill. Claudia O’Doherty, Nathan Foad, Vico Ortiz, Joel Fry Matthew Maher, Kristian Nairn, Sama Schutte, Samson Kayo, Leslie Jones, and Minnie Driver.

Netflix Releases Exclusive Clip for “Nyad”

Two months ahead of its premiere, Netflix has dropped an exclusive first-look clip from “Nyad,” its upcoming sports biopic documenting the life of world-class athlete Diana Nyad.

Watch the “Nyad” clip below:

Annette Bening stars as marathon swimmer Nyad, who, three decades after giving up the sport in exchange for a career as a sports journalist, becomes obsessed with completing the swim that eluded her: a 110-mile trek from Cuba to Florida. Determined to become the first person to finish the “Mount Everest of swims” without a shark cage, she goes on a four-year journey with best friend and coach Bonnie Stoll (Jodie Foster) and her dedicated sailing team.

“Nyad” will play in select theaters beginning on Oct. 20 and will arrive on the streamer on Nov. 3.

Brit Hit “The Gold” Comes to Paramount+

Another British invasion worth celebrating: Paramount+ has announced the British hit drama series “The Gold” will come to the streamer and debut in the United States on Sunday, Sept. 17 with its first two episodes, followed by a weekly episode release.

The BBC drama series, one of the biggest dramas in the United Kingdom this year, is inspired by real-life events that took place on Nov. 26, 1983, when six armed men broke into the Brink’s-Mat security depot near London’s Heathrow Airport and inadvertently stumbled across gold bullion worth £26 million. The robbery became the biggest in world history at the time and led to “the birth of large-scale international money laundering; provided the dirty money that helped fuel the London Docklands property boom; united blue- and white-collar criminals; and left controversy and murder in its wake. ”

Watch the “The Gold” trailer below:

“The Gold” stars Hugh Bonneville, Dominic Cooper, Jack Lowden, Charlotte Spencer, Tom Cullen, Emun Elliott, Sean Harris, Ellora Torchia, Stefanie Martini, Daniel Ings, and Adam Nagaitis

30-Day Free Trial $5.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: LIONESS

“Suits” Spinoff “Pearson” Now Available on Peacock

Missing “Suits” but already part of the millions of people who have made it the most-watched show of the summer? Peacock has good news: the spinoff series “Pearson” is now also available on the platform!

Watch the “Pearson” trailer below:

The one-season spinoff, which debuted in 2019, stars Gina Torres reprising her role as disbarred powerhouse attorney Jessica Pearson, who, looking to atone for her past, leaves behind her New York City law firm and moves to Chicago. The series also stars Bethany Joy Lenz, Morgan Spector, Chantel Riley, Simon Kassianides, Eli Goree, and Isabel Arraiza.

SAG-AFTRA and AMC Strike Agreement on Three Shows

On Week 18 of the dual SAG-AFTRA/WGA strike, three major AMC series will be able to resume production

AMC Networks and SAG-AFTRA have struck an interim agreement that will allow filming to resume on “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon,” “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live,” and “Interview with the Vampire.” The deal is the most significant agreement since the strike SAG-AFTRA joined the strike in mid-July.

With the interim deal, “Interview with the Vampire,” which stars Assad Zaman, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles, Sam Reid, Eric Bogosian, and more, will resume filming its second season in Prague. “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” will also begin filming again in Europe for its second season after receiving a Season 2 renewal ahead of its premiere on Sept. 10. “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live,” which stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira reprising their roles as Rick and Michonne, won’t debut until 2024 and has filmed but still has work left to do in post-production, including ADR.