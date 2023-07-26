Streaming News Roundup: Trailers, Premiere Dates Released for ‘Invincible,’ ‘Heartstopper,’ ‘The Boys’ Spinoff

While San Diego Comic-Con guests got an early sneak peek at the highly anticipated second season of Prime Video’s adult animated superhero series “Invincible,” home audiences thankfully quickly got in on some of the action, as well.

Prime Video has released a teaser trailer announcing the Nov. 3 premiere date. In addition to the teaser, series creators also dropped a standalone episode “Atom Eve” centered on the origin story of the teen superhero.

Watch the “Invincible” Season 2 teaser below:

The acclaimed series follows Mark Grayson, a.k.a. Invincible (voiced by Steven Yeun), an 18-year-old superhero whose dad is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet: Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). Following the shocking events of Season 1, Mark will struggle to rebuild his life in the face of betrayal, new threats, and the fear he may become just like his father.

The cast also stars Gillian Jacobs, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey Griffin, Kevin Michael Richardson, Walton Goggins, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Jason Mantzoukas, Khary Payton, and more.

“Invincible” will premiere the first half of the eight-episode second season on Nov. 3 with new episodes through the following three weeks. After a mid-season hiatus, the second half of Season 2 will debut in early 2024.





“Interview With The Vampire” Releases Season 2 Teaser

The cameras are once again rolling: AMC has released a teaser for Season 2 of “Interview with the Vampire”— back soon and with an all-new star.

Watch the “Interview with the Vampire” Season 2 teaser below:

Based on the 1976 Anne Rice novel of the same name, the series follows the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac’s epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to veteran journalist Daniel Molloy.

Delainey Hayles will star as teenage vampire Claudia in Season 2, replacing Bailey Bass. She’ll star opposite Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman, Kalyne Coleman, and more.

“Vampire” fans will still have to wait for an official Season 2 date: despite international filming and a primarily international cast, production is now on hold due to the dual WGA/SAG-AFTRA strike. It is expected to premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2024.





Max To Release New Tracy Morgan Standup Special

Tracy Morgan will always put it all on the line for the joke, and now, “Saturday Night Live” and “30 Rock” funny man will test his (or at least his audience’s) limits with “Tracy Morgan: Takin’ It Too Far,” an all-new standup special coming to Max next month.

Watch the “Tracy Morgan: Takin’ It Too Far” trailer below:

The 30-year comedy veteran takes the stage at Boston’s Wilbur Theater in his first Max standup special, tackling everything from dating in his 50s, his dysfunctional family, and his very public 2014 car accident. “Tracy Morgan: Takin’ It Too Far” will debut on Max on Thursday, Aug. 17.





Netflix Releases Final “Heartstopper” Season 2 Trailer

With just over one week to go, Netflix has released its final trailer for the upcoming second season of “Heartstopper.”

Watch the new “Hearstopper” trailer below:

In the second season of the LGBTQ+ romance drama, “Nick and Charlie will navigate their new relationship, Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges, and Tao and Elle will work out if they can ever be more than just friends. With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris, and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love, and friendship.”

The series stars Kit Connor, Joe Locke, Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, Jenny Walser, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, and Olivia Colman. The whole eight-episode second season of “Heartstopper” will arrive on Netflix next Thursday, Aug. 3. It has already been renewed for Season 3.





“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Releases “High School Reunion” Music Video

Senior year is nearly here, but first, the 20-year reunion. Disney+ is getting ready for the upcoming fourth season of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” and has released “High School Reunion,” a music video featuring alumni from the “High School Musical” franchise, including Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, and Kaycee Stroh, as well as series regulars Sofia Wylie and Matthew Sato.

The final season of the series, part of the “High School Musical” franchise, will premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 9, on the Disney streamer.

Watch the “High School Reunion” music video below:

Created by Tim Federle, Season 4 will see the Wildcats returning to East High, where they prepare a stage production of “High School Musical 3: Senior Year.” But, in a meta twist, plans are disrupted when Disney announces that the long-awaited “High School Musical 4: The Reunion” movie will shoot on location at the high school.

The ensemble cast of the Emmy-nominated series includes Wylie, Soto, Joshua Bassett, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, Liamani Segura, Kylie Cantrall, Caitlin Reilly, Vasthy Mompoint, and more. Bleu, Coleman, Grabeel, Stroh, Bart Johnson, and Alyson Reed will also return to reprise their original roles.





Prime Video’s “Gen V” Release New Teaser

Prime Video is back with another teaser for its upcoming “The Boys” spinoff series “Gen V.” The series is set to arrive on the streamer on Friday, Sept. 29, with three episodes scheduled to be released on premiere day, followed by weekly episodes leading up to its Nov. 3 finale.

Watch the new “Gen V” teaser below

“Gen V” will explore the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V and that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given. When the school’s secrets come to light, its students will have to come to grips with the type of heroes they are going to become.

Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi will star, with “The Boys” actors Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne reprising their roles.





Peacock Will Release New Immersive Comedy Special “Chris Fleming: Hell”

“Gayle” series creator Chris Fleming will soon explore a hell of his own making with a new immersive special on Peacock. In “Chris Fleming: Hell,” a one-of-a-kind 60-minute special, the comedian will explore performance anxiety through surreal musical comedy, sketches, and everything in between. The streamer will release “Hell” on Friday, Aug. 18.

Watch the “Chris Fleming: Hell” trailer: