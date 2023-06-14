Streaming News: Sheridan’s ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Sets Premiere, ‘Winning Time’ Returns in August, ‘Dolores Roach’ Trailer

The star-studded, highly-anticipated “Special Ops: Lioness” will officially stream on Paramount+ beginning on July 23. The CIA thriller from Taylor Sheridan (“Yellowstone”) stars Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman, and Nicole Kidman. The espionage series is inspired by an actual U.S. military undercover operation created to combat state terrorism and prevent the next 9/11.

Check out “Special Ops: Lioness” trailer:

“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers” is set to debut its second, seven-episode season on Aug. 6 on HBO and Max. The show centers on the lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, culminating in the first professional rematch of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Adrien Brody, Jason Clarke, Gaby Hoffmann, and Jason Segel are among the stars.

Watch “Winning Time” trailer:

“The Horror of Dolores Roach,” starring Justina Machado, will debut July 7. Prime Video just released the trailer. Based on the one-person show “Empanada Loca” and a subsequent podcast version, the story is about a woman who emerges from 16 years in prison to find her beloved Washington Heights neighborhood gentrified. With few options, Dolores takes extreme actions to survive, and ends up doing things that shock even her.

Get a first look at “The Horror of Dolores Roach”:

Freevee released the official trailer for the second season of “Almost Paradise” this week. The new set of episodes will be available on July 21. All 10 installments of the season will stream on the same day. The show, which stars Christian Kane, is about a former DEA agent forced into early retirement who then ends up in the Philippines where crime is everywhere.

Get a sneak peek at “Almost Paradise” Season 2:

AMC+ has released the trailer for “You Are Here,” a travel memoir series featuring actor and writer Colman Domingo (“Fear the Walking Dead” “Euphoria”). The series, which premieres on June 19, visits four cities – Savannah, Philadelphia, New York, and Chicago – that shaped Coleman’s life. The Broadway alum also visits the people and places that helped define his growth and the history of select locales.

Performance artist Taylor Mac takes a subjective look at the history of the United States via music and art, from 1776 to the present day. Mac, the recipient of a MacArthur Genius Fellowship, provides a wild, outrageous, and colorful spin on American music beginning on June 27 on Max. Through 246 songs spanning the first 240 years of our country’s history, one hour is dedicated to each decade with a corresponding costume designed by longtime collaborator Machine Dazzle. “Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music” will be unlike anything you’ve seen before.

Watch the trailer for “Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music”:

New movie “First Time Female Director” has been slated to stream at some point in 2024 on The Roku Channel. The comedy, by actress-director Chelsea Peretti (herself a first-time female director), follows her character as she struggles to put on a Southern drama at a California theater. In the film, she looks to her therapist (Amy Poehler) and an usher (Max Greenfield) for help. Benito Skinner, Kate Berlant, Megan Stalter, Megan Mullally, Jak Knight, and Blake Anderson co-star.

Apple TV has acquired “Carême,” the eight-episode French-language drama about Antonin Carême, the world’s first celebrity chef. Benjamin Voisin stars as the 19th-century Carême, Jérémie Renier as Charles-Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord, a powerful politician, and Lyna Khoudri as Henriette, the chef’s lover.

“Carême” is based on the book “Cooking for Kings: The Life of Antonin Carême - The First Celebrity Chef,” by historian Ian Kelly. Carême rose from humble beginnings in Paris to the height of culinary stardom in Napoleon’s Europe. He was also used as a spy for France. No release date has been announced.

Explorers get shipwrecked in the South Pacific and find themselves on “Skull Island” in the new Netflix animated series that serves as a follow-up to the 2017 “Kong: Skull Island.” The island is filled with scary creatures, including Kong, the giant ape ruler of the mysterious land. The voice cast includes many of the film’s stars like Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, and John Goodman.

Watch Catch the “Skull Island” trailer