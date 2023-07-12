Streaming News: ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Trailer, ‘Reservation Dogs’ Final Season, ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Trailer

“Special Ops: Lioness,” the new thriller by Taylor Sheridan (“Yellowstone”), debuted its official trailer this week. Coming to Paramount+ on July 23, it features a top cast, including Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman, and Nicole Kidman. Inspired by an actual U.S. military program, “Lioness” follows the life of Joe (Saldaña) as she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as a CIA counter-terrorist agent.

The third and final season of FX’s “Reservation Dogs” streams on Aug. 2 on Hulu. The dramedy follows four Indigenous teens from Oklahoma with one dream: to get to California. But it’s not the promised land and they have to find a way home. That means road trips, revenge, and even an attempt to heal. “Being good or bad is a choice.” The show is loosely based on the childhood of showrunner and co-creator Sterlin Harjo.

The movie “Red, White & Royal Blue” is about the contentious relationship between Alex — son of the American president — and Britain’s Prince Henry. Their dislike threatens diplomatic relations, but the story changes once the two men get to know each other. Based on the best-selling novel, the film streams on Aug. 11 on Prime Video and stars Nicholas Galitzine, Taylor Zahkar Perez, Uma Thurman, and Sarah Shahi.

Peacock has released the official trailer for the action-comedy “Twisted Metal,” based on the classic PlayStation game series, debuting on July 27. A man is offered a chance at a better life — if he can deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. En route, he copes with a deranged clown, an ax-wielding car thief, and vehicles of destruction. The series stars Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, and Thomas Haden Church, with Will Arnett and Joe Seanoa.

Disney+ released a new trailer for Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: Ahsoka,” debuting on Aug. 23. Set after the fall of the Empire, the show centers on former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) who confronts threats to a vulnerable galaxy. Also in the show’s cast will be Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Hayden Christensen, Eman Esfandi, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Lars Mikkelsen, and the late Ray Stevenson.

The two-part Max documentary “The Golden Boy” just released an official trailer, debuting on July 24. The show profiles Oscar De La Hoya, an Olympic boxing gold medalist, a multi-world title-winning professional boxer, and a role model to his Mexican-American community in East Los Angeles. Yet there was anger and a darker reality behind the fame and fortune.

“Napoleon” will stream on Apple TV after its Nov. 22 theatrical release, though no date has been announced. The film stars Joaquin Phoenix as the famed French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and Vanessa Kirby as Josephine, his beloved wife. The film, set in France in 1793, centers on Napoleon’s battles, ambitions, and impressive military victories, as well as his volatile personal life. Ben Miles, Tahar Rahim, and Ludivine Sagnier co-star, while Ridley Scott directs.

Also on Max, season two of “Rap Sh!T” begins on Aug. 10. The eight-episode season follows two estranged high-school friends who form a rap group. But at a key moment, they have to decide if they belong to themselves or the music industry.