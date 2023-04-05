Streaming News: Star-Studded ‘Crowded Room’ Announced; ‘Secret Invasion,’ ‘Muppets’ Release Trailers

This week, Apple TV+ debuted a first look at the highly anticipated 10-part limited series “The Crowded Room.” Starring Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried, and Emmy Rossum, the show is based on the book “The Minds of Billy Mulligan,” which delves into the dangers of mental illness. The series follows Danny, a man arrested for his involvement in a shooting (Holland). Seyfriend plays the interrogator who uncovers the mysteries of his past. The series will debut with three episodes on June 9.

Disney+ debuted the trailer for Marvel Studios’ new series “Secret Invasion,” this week. It’s based on one of the most popular comic-book arcs in Marvel cannon. Once Nick Fury learns the shapeshifting Skrulls plan to invade Earth, there is a race against time to save humanity. “Secret Invasion” stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

In addition, new Muppet series “The Muppets Mayhem” will premiere on May 10 on Disney+. The series follows Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem on a journey to record their first studio album. In the show, the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with current-day musicians. Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, and Saara Chaudry star alongside some of your Muppet favorites.

The trailer for the upcoming series adaptation of “Fatal Attraction” was also released this week. Coming April 30 on Paramount+, the series views the torrid affair between Alex and Dan through the prism of personality disorder and family dynamics. Starring Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson, the drama takes place 15 years after Dan is released from prison for Alex’s murder. The original 1987 film starred Michael Douglas and Glenn Close.

Chris Hemsworth is back as Tyler Rake in the sequel “Extraction 2” on Netflix, streaming on June 16. Rake, the Australian black ops mercenary, is back for another deadly mission. In this round, Rake has to save a tormented family from the prison where they are held by a Georgian gangster. The sequel is based on the graphic novel “Ciudad” by Ande Parks.

Apple TV+ dropped a trailer for a new multilingual eight-episode series “Drops of God,” starring Fleur Geffrier and Tomohisa Yamashita. The French-Japanese drama is adapted from the bestselling Japanese manga series. It premieres on April 21 and is set in the world of fine wines and Alexandre Léger, creator of the famous Léger Wine Guide, has just died. He leaves a daughter (Geffrier) and a brilliant oenologist (Yamashita) to compete for his wine collection, valued at $148 million.

Apple TV+ also released the trailer for “Jane,” a new 10-episode series for kids and families, inspired by the work of conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall. Ava Louise Murchison (“Reacher”) stars as Jane Garcia, a 9-year-old budding environmentalist who takes her best friends and a chimpanzee on a quest to save endangered animals. “Jane” arrives on April 14.

From the island of Zanzibar to the coast of Ghana, “My Journey to 50” records actress Gabrielle Union’s rediscovering her own heritage, while celebrating the shared experiences and culture of the Black community. The two-part series will stream on June 15 on BET+.