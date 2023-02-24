Streaming News: ‘Succession’ to End with Season 4, ‘Glass Onion’ Director’s Commentary, ‘Bono and the Edge’ on Disney+

In a surprising announcement on Thursday, Jesse Armstrong — the creator of Emmy-winning HBO drama “Succession” — announced that the upcoming fourth season of the show will be its last. The high-stakes family drama will return on March 26 as the Roys move forward with selling their media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech billionaire Lukas Matsson. While it is surprising to see a show at the top of the industry decide to shutter so early, Armstrong and star Brian Cox have been hinting at it for weeks, and HBO head Casey Bloys has always maintained that the decision when to end “Succession” would be Armstrong’s alone.

Netflix this week released a director’s commentary for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Rian Johnson, who has signed up to write and direct several “Knives Out” mysteries for the streamer, assures viewers it is “a good one.” The commentary is currently in the form of a podcast, so fans of the whodunnit can listen to the director discuss the film on the go, or can queue it up with the film on Netflix.

Disney+ released the trailer this week for its docu-special “Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman” which streams on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. Letterman makes his first visit to Dublin, Bono’s hometown, and joins the U2 musicians in concert. The show also investigstes the band’s amazing 45-year friendship.

Take a Sneak Peek at “Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman”:

This week, Peacock released the trailer for the true-crime doc “Who Killed Robert Wone?” The 2006 case has stumped investigators and forensic experts for years. The two-part documentary series begins on March 7 and details the murder of Robert Wone, a young attorney who was found sexually assaulted and stabbed to death at a friend’s home in Washington, D.C. The problem for detectives: The evidence doesn’t add up. Yet no one has ever been charged with his murder.

Watch the “Who Killed Robert Wone?” trailer:

Peacock continues to add stars to the cast for “Apples Never Fall,” most recently Alison Brie and Jack Lacy. They join the previously announced Annette Bening and Sam Neil. The latter two play a seemingly happily married couple about to retire — when the wife suddenly disappears. The shock leads her children to examine their parents’ marriage and a family history that is far from perfect.

The Stephen King horror novel “It” will become a prequel series for HBO Max. The current title for the show is “Welcome to Derry.” The series was developed for television by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs. No show details have been revealed, only that it will expand the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films “It” and “It Chapter Two.” Fuchs is writing the teleplay for the first episode.

Prime Video has confirmed that there will be a second season of the supernatural thriller “The Rig,” starring Iain Glen, Emily Hampshire, and Martin Compston. The surviving crew of the Kinloch Bravo has been taken to a new location — but danger awaits.

The new season of “The Problem with Jon Stewart” premieres on Apple TV on March 2. Six new episodes address crime, defense policy, inflation, and the threats to democracy, among other topics. Upcoming interviews feature General David Petraeus discussing defense, while State Senator Nathan Dahm (R-OK) addresses crimes and guns, and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) talks about prison reform.

Hulu has secured the U.S. rights to the BBC comedy thriller “Am I Being Unreasonable?” starring Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli. The show tells the story of a woman (Cooper) stuck in a bad marriage with only her young son to keep her going. That is until she makes a new friend (Hizli), who seems to have secrets of her own. The series begins on April 11.

Boston Globe Media and the New England Sports Network NESN announced the launch of “Boston Globe Today,” a jointly produced news and sports program debuting across multiple platforms this spring. The half-hour show will air Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. ET on NESN and will stream on the NESN 360 app and the Globe’s app and site. The NESN 360 app is available on iPhone, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Google TV, and Fire TV.