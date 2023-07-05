Streaming News: ‘Summer I Turned Pretty’ Returns, ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Returns in July, ‘Elvis’ Doc Set for August

The second season of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” kicks off July 14 with three episodes on Prime Video. Belly is coping with two suitors and the return of Susannah’s cancer. She knows this summer will be different and she has to decide who she really loves and what she wants for her future.

“Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback” will premiere Aug. 15 on Paramount+. The documentary about the King of Rock ’n’ Roll is a behind-the-scenes look at the game-changing December 1968 TV special that became the most-watched TV event of that year. Elvis wore a black leather suit and was so mesmerizing, he literally restarted his career — before millions. Prior to its streaming debut, the documentary will have a brief theatrical release worldwide.

Netflix has also renewed “Sweet Magnolias” for a third, 10-episode season, debuting July 20. The series centers around three best friends born and raised in Serenity, South Carolina, a small town where everyone knows your business. The women cope with romantic and business entanglements in the upcoming season, relying on friendship and margaritas to see them through.

Sylvester Stallone has been on Hollywood’s radar for decades — from “Rocky” to “Rambo” to “The Expendables.” Now, “Sly,” a retrospective documentary, looks at the life of the Philadelphia-raised writer-director-producer and the characters he brought to the big screen. The Netflix doc is slated for a November release.

The British high-school rom-com movie “How to Date Billy Walsh” streams Sept. 8 on Prime Video. Teenagers Amelia (Charithra Chandran) and Archie (Sebastian Croft) have been best friends since childhood. Archie’s secret? He’s in love with her. But just as he’s ready to reveal his feelings, Amelia falls for Billy Walsh (Tanner Buchanan).