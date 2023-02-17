Streaming News: ‘Tetris’ Release Trailer; ‘Poker Face’ Gets Season 2; Streep, Herrington in ‘Extrapolations’ Trailer

Between “The Last of Us” on HBO Max and “Super Mario Bros.” heading to theaters, video-game adaptations are popular in Hollywood right now.

Earlier this week, Apple TV+ released the trailer for its own experiment in the video-game world with the upcoming film “Tetris.” Unlike those other examples, the film from director Jon S. Baird is not bringing to life the action of the game, but focuses on how it became an international hit, despite Cold War complications.

The film tells the real-life story of the Dutch entrepreneur (played by Taron Egerton) who sees the potential in a Soviet engineer’s game and wants to purchase its global distribution rights. But in the Cold War era, as capitalism and communism face off, the Soviet authorities stand in his way. The movie will debut on the Apple streamer on March 31.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming “Tetris” film:

Also this week, hit procedural mystery show “Poker Face” got a second-season renewal order from Peacock. The series stars Natasha Lyonne, with a host of A-list guest stars every week. Lyonne plays a woman born with a built-in lie detector, solving different murders every week as she crosses the country evading dangerous people out to kill her. The show was created by “Knives Out” writer and director Rian Johnson, while Lyonne doubles as executive producer.

Apple TV+ released a trailer for the star-studded upcoming series “Extrapolations.” The climate change thriller chronicles what happens to the Earth and its inhabitants when the full effects of climate change are realized. The series, streaming March 17, stars Sienna Miller, Meryl Streep, Judd Hirsch, Cherry Jones, Edward Norton, Marion Cotillard, and more.

Watch the trailer for “Extrapolations”:

HBO Max has greenlit the J.J. Abrams’ series “Duster.” In the show, Rachel Hilson will star alongside Josh Holloway, who starred in Abrams’ iconic series “Lost.” Hilson will play the first Black female FBI agent in 1972 assigned to destroy a growing crime syndicate. Holloway plays the driver she recruits to help smash the enterprise. There have been no release details announced for the series, only that the first season will feature eight episodes.

Apple TV+ announced this week that it will stream new series “The Big Door Prize” beginning on March 29. The 10-episode comedy was created by David West Read, one of the writers and producers of “Schitt’s Creek.” Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel, “The Big Door Prize” is about a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident’s potential. Chris O’Dowd stars alongside Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, and Josh Segarra.

Check out the “The Big Door Prize” teaser:

This week, Disney+ released the trailer for season two of “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.,” which highlights the teen romance at the center of the series. Lahela (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) has to choose between the good boy and the bad boy she’s attracted to — all while coping with life as a teen doctor. The new season premieres on March 31.

Get a first look at Season 2 of “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.”:

Apple TV announced this week that it had agreed to a distribution deal with DIRECTV for Business to carry the streamer’s [MLS League Pass] package in more than 300,000 bars and restaurants. The 2023 MLS season begins Feb. 25, and various businesses will now be able to broadcast all the games through DIRECTV.

ViX+ announced its six-episode thriller “Noche De Chicas” debuts Feb. 24. In this story of friendship and revenge, women are not just victims but also the executioners.