Streaming News: ‘The Continental: The World of John Wick’ to Stream This Fall, ‘Silo,’ ‘XO, Kitty’ Renewed

The much-anticipated three-part event “The Continental: The World of John Wick,” will arrive on Peacock in September. The three-part miniseries explores the origin of the hotel-for-assassins that serves as one of the main settings for the iconic action series and how a young Winston Scott (played by Colin Woodell) was dragged into a hellish 1970s New York and forced to confront a past he’d rather forget. Hardcore fans will revel in digging deeper into the back story of Winston and Charon.

This week, Apple TV+ announced that Season 2 of “Foundation,” based on Isaac Asimov’s novel, will launch on July 14. The 10-episode second season shows the Cleons unraveling, as a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal, and Salvor also discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that can alter psycho-history.

Check out the “Foundation” trailer:

Apple TV also announced this week that it had renewed “Silo,” the sci-fi series based on Hugh Howey’s dystopian novels. The series has gained a significant following during its initial run. It has become the most-viewed original drama in the platform’s history. “Silo” tells the story of the last 10,000 people on Earth forced to live underground to protect themselves from the toxic outside world. One twist: their reality might not be what it seems.

Prime Video slated its new eight-episode series “Harlan Coben’s Shelter” to begin streaming on August 18. “Shelter” follows the story of Mickey Bolitar, who starts a new life in New Jersey after his father’s death. But he’s soon tangled up in the disappearance of a new student at his school and discovers his quiet suburban community is shielding deadly secrets. Jaden Michael, Constance Zimmer, and Adrian Greensmith co-star.

Watch Harlan Coben’s Shelter” teaser:

“Minx” returns for a second season on July 21. But after being canceled by HBO Max, the new episodes will now air on Starz. The series is about Joyce (played by Ophelia Lovibond), a feminist editor who joins forces with a sleazy publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women in 1970s Los Angeles. Season 2 grapples with the magazine’s success and the temptations that money and fame bring.

Catch the “Minx” trailer:

Netflix has renewed the YA rom-com series “XO, Kitty,” a spinoff of the “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” film franchise. Kitty moves across the globe to join her long-distance boyfriend, only to discover that romance up-close takes work.

The highly anticipated second season of “Dark Winds” will arrive on AMC+ July 27, then it will air on the AMC cable channel on July 30. Starring Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, and Jessica Matten, the show is set in Navajo Country, where Lt. Joe Leaphorn (McClarnon) reunites with his former deputy turned private eye Jim Chee (Gordon) when their respective cases find them pursuing the same suspect.

Watch the “Dark Winds” trailer:

This week, Netflix also announced that a new docuseries “Quarterback” — featuring Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons QB Marcus Mariota, and reigning Super Bowl champion and MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs — will be coming to the service this summer. The series gives viewers an all-access look into the 2022-‘23 football season — huddle to home. The show kicks off on July 12.

Watch the “Quarterback” trailer

Action comedy “Polite Society” will stream on Peacock on June 16. The film centers on martial artist-in-training Ria Khan — who wants to be a stunt woman — and her soon-to-be-married sister. But the evil in-laws spell trouble, making a wedding rescue inevitable. Independence and sisterhood punch their way to success — one kick at a time. Priya Kansara and Ritu Arya co-star and the movie is directed by Nida Manzoor, who created “We Are Lady Parts.”

Get a look at “Polite Society”: